Nebraska American Legion postseason canceled

The Nebraska American Legion postseason is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic as Area and State tournaments have been canceled as announced in a press release on April 22.
The press release states “it is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of or any part of a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.”
All postseason tournament host sites will carry over from the 2020 season to the 2021 season.
