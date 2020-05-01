Opening Day delayed for Expedition League

Baseball fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Fremont Moo play. The Expedition League, made up of teams from Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, has postponed Opening Day for the 2020 season.
The first games of the regular season were set for May 26, but have been postponed indefinitely.
“One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital, contributing members of our communities, Steve Wagner, Expedition League President said in a press release. “We will be there for our amazing fans again this season, and as our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times. “We have formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of our front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when we are able to start our season this year. The safety of our fans, players, employees, interns and umpires is vitally important to us as we work together with our states and cities.”
The Expedition League, the press release stated, has been closely monitoring the developments regarding COVID-19 and the corresponding directives from Federal, State and Local governmental authorities.
In other Expedition League news, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, located in Brandon Manitoba, will play its season in North Dakota due to travel restrictions and limits on large gatherings in the Province of Manitoba.
