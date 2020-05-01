Opening Day delayed for Expedition League

“One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital, contributing members of our communities, Steve Wagner, Expedition League President said in a press release. “We will be there for our amazing fans again this season, and as our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times. “We have formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of our front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when we are able to start our season this year. The safety of our fans, players, employees, interns and umpires is vitally important to us as we work together with our states and cities.”