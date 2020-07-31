Shorten 2020 summer schedule could be springboard for First State Bank teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT – It was not the summer First State Bank Post 20 Seniors envisioned, but with the majority of its players coming back next season, the COVID-19 shorten season could be a springboard for future successes.

“I really do feel like we were a better team at the end of the summer than we were at the start of the summer,” First State Bank Post 20 coach Jeff Hayden said. “I think we still have a lot of room for growth.

The FSB Seniors team finished the year with a 10-10 mark while the Juniors tallied 11 wins to 10 losses. The Reserve team went 16-4-1 while winning the Class B West regular season championship and finishing second in the West bracket of the state tournament.

Post 20’s seniors also won the shortened Fremont/Gretna World Series 2-1.

For how young our program is top to bottom, to be able to get these guys a chance to get out and play 20 to 25 games was huge, but on top of that, the practice time,” Hayden said. “Baseball is similar to other sports and if you don’t do it for a year, your skills really diminish.”

Of the 40 players in the First State Bank program between the Reserves, Juniors and Seniors, 38 are eligible to play next season.