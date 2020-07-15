Sintek's start propels Moo to win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven strong innings from Brody Sintek and opportunistic hitting by the Moo allowed Fremont to right the ship and end a six-game losing skid with a 7-3 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night.

Sintek turned a season-long seven innings pitched, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out five. At one point, he retired 10 batters in a row, and sat down 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. Brett Erwin came out of the bullpen and threw two shutout innings to close the victory.

For the second straight night, Fremont jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Kanin Dodge led off the game with a walk, then moved to second on a passed ball. He scored on Ronnie McBride’s RBI single to left. Luke White followed with a two-run home run to centerfield to boost the Moo lead to three. Badlands answered in the bottom of the first, as Carson Lundmark homered to left to cut the Fremont lead to 3-1.

The Moo extended their lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Nick Emanuel was hit by a pitch. Dillon Sears drew a walk and Dodge singled to right to load the bases. With McBride at the plate, a wild pitch scored Emanuel and advanced Sears to third and Dodge to second. A McBride sacrifice fly to right field scored Sears, and White singled up the middle to drive in Dodge and build the Fremont lead to 6-1.