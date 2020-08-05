You have permission to edit this article.
Sodbusters cool off Moo's bats
Sodbusters cool off Moo's bats

Moo logo

Evans Hendricks and Jake Bigham cooled off the Moo’s previously hot bats, allowing the Sodbusters to come back to defeat the Moo, 5-3, Tuesday night. The win elevated Hastings back into the top spot in the Clark Division, half a game ahead of Fremont with two games remaining in the eight-game, week-long series.

Hastings scored first for the fourth time in six games in the series in the first. Casey Burnham led off with a single to left. Tayten Tredeway followed with a single to left, putting two on with none out. Efry Cervantes singled up the middle, scoring Burnham and giving the Sodbusters a 1-0 lead. However, Brody Sintek got a double play ball from Mike Boeve and limited further damage.

Then in the second, the Moo took the lead. Brock Reller led off the inning with a single to right before being erased on a fielder’s choice hit into by Taylor Howell. Cheney Dodge singled up the middle, advancing Howell to second. Matt Abdelnour hit a grounder to the pitcher, which Evans Hendricks threw wildly toward second, allowing Howell to score while moving Dodge to third. Two batters later, Kanin Dodge was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Jack Simonsen, who swung at the first pitch of his at-bat and lined it to center, scoring Cheney Dodge and Abdelnour to give the Moo a 3-1 lead.

Hastings struck back in the seventh. Cole Evans was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Ryan McDonald and Griffin Everitt drew walks, loading the bases. Dylan Herd hit into a fielder’s choice, driving in Evans. Burnham followed with a single to right to score McDonald to tie the game, 3-3. Two batters later, Efry Cervantes worked the count from 0-2 to 3-2, then lined a two-out double to left to score Herd and Burnham and give the Sodbusters a 5-3 lead.

The Moo and Sodbusters square off at Duncan Field for the last time this season Wednesday at 6:35 pm in a game that can be heard on FremontMoo.com and on Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM in Fremont.

