Sodbusters cool off Moo's bats

Evans Hendricks and Jake Bigham cooled off the Moo’s previously hot bats, allowing the Sodbusters to come back to defeat the Moo, 5-3, Tuesday night. The win elevated Hastings back into the top spot in the Clark Division, half a game ahead of Fremont with two games remaining in the eight-game, week-long series.
Hastings scored first for the fourth time in six games in the series in the first. Casey Burnham led off with a single to left. Tayten Tredeway followed with a single to left, putting two on with none out. Efry Cervantes singled up the middle, scoring Burnham and giving the Sodbusters a 1-0 lead. However, Brody Sintek got a double play ball from Mike Boeve and limited further damage.
Then in the second, the Moo took the lead. Brock Reller led off the inning with a single to right before being erased on a fielder’s choice hit into by Taylor Howell. Cheney Dodge singled up the middle, advancing Howell to second. Matt Abdelnour hit a grounder to the pitcher, which Evans Hendricks threw wildly toward second, allowing Howell to score while moving Dodge to third. Two batters later, Kanin Dodge was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Jack Simonsen, who swung at the first pitch of his at-bat and lined it to center, scoring Cheney Dodge and Abdelnour to give the Moo a 3-1 lead.
Hastings struck back in the seventh. Cole Evans was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Ryan McDonald and Griffin Everitt drew walks, loading the bases. Dylan Herd hit into a fielder’s choice, driving in Evans. Burnham followed with a single to right to score McDonald to tie the game, 3-3. Two batters later, Efry Cervantes worked the count from 0-2 to 3-2, then lined a two-out double to left to score Herd and Burnham and give the Sodbusters a 5-3 lead.
The Moo and Sodbusters square off at Duncan Field for the last time this season Wednesday at 6:35 pm in a game that can be heard on FremontMoo.com and on Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM in Fremont.
