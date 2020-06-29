Weekend Recap - Moo start season with sweep of Sodbusters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Moo brought their brooms on the road to start the 2020 season, sweeping the first road series of the year against the Hasting Sodbusters. The Moo are 3-0 on the season.

Game 3 - Moo 8, Hastings 6

Luke White played the role of hero for the Moo on Sunday night, accounting for six of the eight runs scored in the come-from-behind win.

Hasting jumped out an early 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in both the second and fourth inning.

White halved the Sodbuster’s advantage, tripling in Ronnie McBride then scoring as the throw to third sailed out of play.

Hastings got a run back in the sixth, making it a 5-2 game, before White sparked the Moo offense once again.

Another triple, this time with the bases loaded, cleared the bases and tied the game at 5.

White later scored on an errant pick off attempt, giving Fremont its first lead of the night at 6-5.

White finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Hastings tied the game at six in the home half of the seventh.