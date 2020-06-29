Weekend Recap - Moo start season with sweep of Sodbusters

The Fremont Moo brought their brooms on the road to start the 2020 season, sweeping the first road series of the year against the Hasting Sodbusters. The Moo are 3-0 on the season.
Game 3 - Moo 8, Hastings 6
Luke White played the role of hero for the Moo on Sunday night, accounting for six of the eight runs scored in the come-from-behind win.
Hasting jumped out an early 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in both the second and fourth inning.
White halved the Sodbuster’s advantage, tripling in Ronnie McBride then scoring as the throw to third sailed out of play.
Hastings got a run back in the sixth, making it a 5-2 game, before White sparked the Moo offense once again.
Another triple, this time with the bases loaded, cleared the bases and tied the game at 5.
White later scored on an errant pick off attempt, giving Fremont its first lead of the night at 6-5.
White finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Hastings tied the game at six in the home half of the seventh.
The Moo took back the lead for good with a pair of runs in the eighth with Owen Bischoff and Dillons Sears coming around to score.
Matt Abdelnour earned the win, going three innings in relief while only allowing one run in the eighth.
Alex Mackinnon picked up his first save of the season, shutting the door in the ninth.
Game 2 - Moo 7, Hastings 6 - 10 innings
The Moo needed extra innings to take care of the Sodbusters Saturday night.
Fremont rallied from down 6-3 in the top of the ninth to force free baseball.
Bischoff provided the big hit in the frame, doubling down the left field line to score two runs and tie the game at six.
Kanin Dodge, who started the game at shortstop, worked around a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game into extras.
Hayden Klemenock, who started the inning on second base due to the new extra innings rules implemented by Major League Baseball and the Expedition League, scored on a Ryan Koski single, setting the final score.
Dodge induced a double-play to end the game and kept the Moo perfect on the season. The Stephen F Austin sophomore earned the win with 2 ⅓ shutout innings while only allowing one hit and striking out two.
Hastings jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Fremont responded immediately, tying the game up at 3 in the top of the third.
Taylor Howell provided the big swing in the frame, doubling with the bases loaded for a pair of runs.
Hastings took back the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, a lead that would stand until the ninth.
Game 1 - Moo 7, Hastings 4
The Fremont Moo began their summer with a 7-4 win over the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday.
The Moo drew first blood in the fifth inning with Brendan Duncan scoring on a grounder off the bat of Bischoff.
Fremont’s offense came alive in the sixth inning, stringing together five singles, resulting in six runs.
Hastings scratched across a run in the sixth, then drew within two, 6-4, with a trio of runs in the seventh.
Bischoff gave the Moo some breathing room in the eighth, scoring on a Luke White groundout.
Luke Perry shut down the Sodbusters with a spotless 2 ⅓ innings to pick up the save. The Nebraska sophomore struck five.
Fremont-native Brody Sintek picked up the first win of the season, going three innings in relief. He allowed one hit, one run with a walk and a strikeout.
McBride, Howells and Sears all picked up two hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!