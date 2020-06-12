Young First State Bank seniors ready for opening day

“It has been different, but at the same time it’s been nice to get back out here with these guys and hit the ground running because a lot of them had a good base of knowledge to start with.”

First State Bank will have just over 20 games to work with this summer as opposed to last year’s nearly 50-game-long summer

“Our schedule I wouldn’t say is radically different, but it is very different than it has been in the past,” Hayden said. “The number of games isn’t going to be where it typically is, however at the end of the summer we want to look back and say our kids got better, our kids developed and we are ready for next spring.

“Also, too, it’s competitive and it’s supposed to be competitive. Our guys are going to embrace that and take any competitive opportunity we get.”

The season will end with a bit of bragging rights on the line with the first ever Fremont/Gretna World Series. The two teams are set for a best of five game series to finish off the year in a rematch of last season’s American Legion State title series.

Opening day for First State Bank will be June 18 with a doubleheader against Columbus. First pitch of game one is set for 5:30 p.m. at Pawnee Park.

“I am just looking forward to being out here with the boys again,” Sorensen said.

