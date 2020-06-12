Young First State Bank seniors ready for opening day

FREMONT—After waiting 73 years for its first American Legion state title, waiting an extra year to defend the crown isn’t too bad.
“We are excited to get back out and be able to do some things,” coach Jeff Hayden said. “With what happened this spring, it’s nice to get out here and feel some normalcy.”
The First State Bank seniors are hoping to use the year without a true postseason to develop a younger roster.
“With this group, we are young and we have a lot of players this year that are, I think, going to play pivotal roles for us that haven’t maybe played that pivotal role in the past, but they have been well coached and they do things right and that is really huge in terms of building a program,” coach Jeff Hayden said.
The core of the First State Bank senior roster brings a winning pedigree with them as the bulk of the roster was a part of the 2018 Reserve State title run which includes Dawson Glause, Brady Benson, Jack Cooper, Sam Gifford, Spencer Sorensen, and Cam McKenzie.
“That group, they’ve had success at various levels of our program,” Hayden said. “They’ve been on teams that have been good, that have been successful, so they’ve seen what it takes.”
They are also bringing with them the experience of witnessing last year’s legion title.
“My personal goal is to teach the younger guys what it takes to be successful as well as develop their skills so we can be successful as a program,” Glause said.
Defense and pitching will be the strong points for First State Bank this summer.
“We have some guys who can really give us a good shot to beat any team we face this summer,” Hayden said. “It’ll be nice to give those guys the ball and let them work.”
Benson, Mueller, Cooper and Carter Sintek are slated to eat up a bulk of the innings for FSB.
“Carter Sintek is only a sophomore, but Carter is a really promising young talent,” Hayden said.
At the plate, Glause is expected to lead the offense that Hayden believes will get better as the season goes on.
“He’ll be a big part of our line up,” Hayden said.
The start of the season has been a change for FSB, who are typically already three months into the baseball season.
“What we did differently this summer as compared to last summer or previous summers is the first four days we focused primarily on fundamentals,” Hayden said. “We were really, really focused on fundamentals early and then this week we focused more on team stuff.
“It has been different, but at the same time it’s been nice to get back out here with these guys and hit the ground running because a lot of them had a good base of knowledge to start with.”
First State Bank will have just over 20 games to work with this summer as opposed to last year’s nearly 50-game-long summer
“Our schedule I wouldn’t say is radically different, but it is very different than it has been in the past,” Hayden said. “The number of games isn’t going to be where it typically is, however at the end of the summer we want to look back and say our kids got better, our kids developed and we are ready for next spring.
“Also, too, it’s competitive and it’s supposed to be competitive. Our guys are going to embrace that and take any competitive opportunity we get.”
The season will end with a bit of bragging rights on the line with the first ever Fremont/Gretna World Series. The two teams are set for a best of five game series to finish off the year in a rematch of last season’s American Legion State title series.
Opening day for First State Bank will be June 18 with a doubleheader against Columbus. First pitch of game one is set for 5:30 p.m. at Pawnee Park.
“I am just looking forward to being out here with the boys again,” Sorensen said.
