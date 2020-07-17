2v2 basketball tournament coming to Arlington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second edition of the Arlington 2-on-2 tournament is forging on this summer with an expanded line-up.

“The idea is to get a team from each town and get the best players from each town,” said event coordinator Zach Helms.

The event came together last year after Helms and his friends thought to bring together people for a basketball tournament.

“Last year we thought we’d get a bunch of people together and get a 2v2 tournament together,” Helms said. “We posted it on social media and it just kind of blew up.”

After last year’s success, Helms said they wanted to pare down the event to get a more competitive field for the $100 prize.

The bulk of the 32 teams competing come from the Fremont-area, but squads from as far away as Hastings are making the trek to compete.

“It’s very laid back,” Helms said. “It’s a day to have fun and watch some good basketball. It’ll be like watching the Lebron’s and Steph’s of Nebraska play 2v2.”

The event, held at the Arlington High School outdoor basketball courts, is open to the public with social distancing and masks requested.

