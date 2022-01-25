Fremont athlete to compete in wheelchair basketball exhibition game

Members of the Nebraska Red Dawgs wheelchair basketball youth team, which includes Jacoby Knop of Fremont, will play members of Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club in a “Dawgs vs. Hawgs” exhibition game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Papillion-La Vista South High School, near 108th Street and Highway 370.

Dancers from Dancing Beyond Limits, an adaptive dance nonprofit, will perform at halftime.

Admission for the event, which is open to the public, is $5 for adults and $2 for students. The funds raised will support the Nebraska Red Dawgs.

Head Coach Patrick Christiansen explained that individual communities are usually unable to bring together a sufficient number of players to create a wheelchair basketball team. So, unlike most traditional youth sports, wheelchair basketball teams typically draw players from multiple communities. In order to compete with other teams, Red Dawgs players must travel to tournaments throughout the playing season, which runs from August to April.

The team receives some funding from Nebraska Adaptive Sports, its nonprofit parent organization, and players’ families also absorb some of the expenses, Christiansen said. The team must raise additional funds to make team travel possible, and also to support equipment costs and maintenance for its sports wheelchairs, which have rigid frames and angled wheels for greater stability.

Wheelchair basketball makes it possible for many youth to experience team sports if they are unable to participate in traditional athletics, Christiansen added.

“We’re always looking for new players to join us,” he said.

School-age boys and girls with permanent lower-body impairment are eligible to play wheelchair basketball. The certification process does not require players to demonstrate dependence on the use of a wheelchair or other mobility support equipment in their daily lives. Youth wheelchair basketball is played on a regulation court using NCAA men’s basketball rules with some exceptions. Prep teams (youth up to age 13) use a basket lowered by 18 inches and a ball one inch smaller in diameter. Varsity teams (teenage youth) play with a standard ball and hoop height.

