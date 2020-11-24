Fremont Middle School basketball underway

The Fremont middle school basketball teams got their seasons underway last week, claiming wins in three out of its four games.

The Varsity squad went 1-1 with a 49-10 win over South Sioux City to start the season then fell 58-56 to Westside.

Coriahann Gallatin was the Tigers leading scorers in both affairs going for 15 points against South Sioux City and 29 points against Westside.

Morgan Moore reached double-figures in both games as well with 13 points in the opener and 14 points against Westside.

The FMS JV squad secured wins in both of their games, beating South Sioux City 47-17 and Westside 41-35.

Caden Kolm went for 14 points against South Sioux City and 11 points against Westside.

Zach Keaton led the Tigers against Westside with 12 points to follow up on his seven point performance in the first game of the year.

