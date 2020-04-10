Fremont's McCabe named All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe is the 2020 All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year after a record-breaking sophomore campaign that saw the Lady Tigers claim their first state tournament win after six fruitless trips to Lincoln.
“Her overall work ethic, just everyday giving everything she’s got and just really coming everyday to improve her game,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said on what set McCabe apart.
The Lady Tigers finished 18-7 on the year, claiming a 58-40 win over Westside in the first round of the state tournament in which McCabe scored a game-high 16 points.
“That was the highlight of the year, just an incredible feeling,” McCabe said.
McCabe, who was also named to the Omaha World Hearld’s All-Nebraska First-Team and the Lincoln Journal Star’s Super State First-Team, led Fremont in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.
“Personally, I feel like this year was a big jump, just having a year of experience under my belt let me take on more of a leadership role on our team,” McCabe said.
The sophomore sank 107 threes, breaking the Class A record and falling just shy of the all-time state record of 110. Getting the opposition’s best defender night in and night out made McCabe’s record-breaking feat all that much more impressive.
“Everytime you are going out, you are getting the opponent’s best defensive player and somebody that’s not going to help off on anybody else,” Flynn said.
McCabe's elite step-back allowed her to nullify the intense defense thrown at her.
"She's got a really great step back that allows her free up some space and such a quick release that if she's open for a split second, she is going to get the shot and it's usually a high-percentage shot," Flynn said.
With two years left to play, McCabe already owns the program’s career 3-point record, finishing her second year with 179.
Out of all the made 3-pointers this season, the pair of treys that got Fremont back in the game against Millard South and those at the state tournament stood out to McCabe.
“A few years ago, I was never known to show emotion, but in that game (against Millard South), I was hitting a few and I was freaking out, so that was fun,” McCabe said.
Flynn noted that while McCabe’s offensive numbers drew the headlines, her defense and ball handling skills made her a complete player
The All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year award and All-Area teams are selected by the Fremont Tribune sports staff based on individual and team performance throughout the season.
First-Team
Taylor McCabe, Fremont*
Lauren Emanuel, North Bend
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig
Lauren Baker Jr., Fremont Bergan
* denotes Player of the Year
Second-Team
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend
Jaidyn Spoon, Arlington
Sydney Golladay, Fremont
Charli Earth, Fremont
Honorable Mention
Fremont - Sarah Shepard, Macy Bryant
Fremont Bergan - Allie DeGroff, Lily Bojanski, Kaia McIntyre
Arlington - Sarah Theiler, Kailynn Gubbels, Kylee Bruning
Logan View - Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling, Maelee Beacon
North Bend - Kaitlyn Emanuel, Megan Ortmeier, Cierra Kluthe
Wahoo - Kelsie Sears
Wahoo Neumann - Lindsey Thiele
Lauren Thiele, Mary Chvatal, Lily Spangler
Oakland- Craig - Mya Guzinski, Chaney Nelson
Yutan - Molly Davis, Johanna Vandenack, Laycee Josoff andEmma Lloyd
