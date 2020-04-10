Fremont's McCabe named All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year

“Everytime you are going out, you are getting the opponent’s best defensive player and somebody that’s not going to help off on anybody else,” Flynn said.

McCabe's elite step-back allowed her to nullify the intense defense thrown at her.

"She's got a really great step back that allows her free up some space and such a quick release that if she's open for a split second, she is going to get the shot and it's usually a high-percentage shot," Flynn said.

With two years left to play, McCabe already owns the program’s career 3-point record, finishing her second year with 179.

Out of all the made 3-pointers this season, the pair of treys that got Fremont back in the game against Millard South and those at the state tournament stood out to McCabe.

“A few years ago, I was never known to show emotion, but in that game (against Millard South), I was hitting a few and I was freaking out, so that was fun,” McCabe said.

Flynn noted that while McCabe’s offensive numbers drew the headlines, her defense and ball handling skills made her a complete player