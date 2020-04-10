Fremont's McCabe named All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year
  • Updated
fhs gbb 1 1-11-20.jpg

Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives to the basket during a game against Lincoln East in Fremont. McCabe is the 2020 All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year.

 Evan Nordstrom

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe is the 2020 All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year after a record-breaking sophomore campaign that saw the Lady Tigers claim their first state tournament win after six fruitless trips to Lincoln.

“Her overall work ethic, just everyday giving everything she’s got and just really coming everyday to improve her game,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said on what set McCabe apart.

The Lady Tigers finished 18-7 on the year, claiming a 58-40 win over Westside in the first round of the state tournament in which McCabe scored a game-high 16 points.

“That was the highlight of the year, just an incredible feeling,” McCabe said.

McCabe, who was also named to the Omaha World Hearld’s All-Nebraska First-Team and the Lincoln Journal Star’s Super State First-Team, led Fremont in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

“Personally, I feel like this year was a big jump, just having a year of experience under my belt let me take on more of a leadership role on our team,” McCabe said.

The sophomore sank 107 threes, breaking the Class A record and falling just shy of the all-time state record of 110. Getting the opposition’s best defender night in and night out made McCabe’s record-breaking feat all that much more impressive.

“Everytime you are going out, you are getting the opponent’s best defensive player and somebody that’s not going to help off on anybody else,” Flynn said.

McCabe's elite step-back allowed her to nullify the intense defense thrown at her.

"She's got a really great step back that allows her free up some space and such a quick release that if she's open for a split second, she is going to get the shot and it's usually a high-percentage shot," Flynn said. 

With two years left to play, McCabe already owns the program’s career 3-point record, finishing her second year with 179.

Out of all the made 3-pointers this season, the pair of treys that got Fremont back in the game against Millard South and those at the state tournament stood out to McCabe.

“A few years ago, I was never known to show emotion, but in that game (against Millard South), I was hitting a few and I was freaking out, so that was fun,” McCabe said.

Flynn noted that while McCabe’s offensive numbers drew the headlines, her defense and ball handling skills made her a complete player

The All-Area girls basketball Player of the Year award and All-Area teams are selected by the Fremont Tribune sports staff based on individual and team performance throughout the season.

First-Team

Taylor McCabe, Fremont*

Lauren Emanuel, North Bend

Kendal Brigham, Wahoo

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig

Lauren Baker Jr., Fremont Bergan

* denotes Player of the Year

Second-Team

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend

Jaidyn Spoon, Arlington

Sydney Golladay, Fremont

Charli Earth, Fremont

Honorable Mention

Fremont - Sarah Shepard, Macy Bryant

Fremont Bergan - Allie DeGroff, Lily Bojanski, Kaia McIntyre

Arlington - Sarah Theiler, Kailynn Gubbels, Kylee Bruning

Logan View - Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling, Maelee Beacon

North Bend - Kaitlyn Emanuel, Megan Ortmeier, Cierra Kluthe

Wahoo - Kelsie Sears

Wahoo Neumann - Lindsey Thiele

Lauren Thiele, Mary Chvatal, Lily Spangler

Oakland- Craig - Mya Guzinski, Chaney Nelson

Yutan - Molly Davis, Johanna Vandenack, Laycee Josoff andEmma Lloyd

