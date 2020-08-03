McCabe commits to Iowa

Fremont junior Taylor McCabe found her collegiate landing spot, announcing her commitment to Iowa Monday morning.
Extremely excited and blessed to announce my committment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa! Go Hawks!!🖤💛 #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/AM5bePbE8H— Taylor McCabe (@_taylormccabe) August 3, 2020
McCabe, who drew offers from both Nebraska and Creighton as well as Wisconsin and Kansas State, is one of the top prospects in the state and joins her All-Iowa Attack teammate Hannah Stuelke, who also verbally committed to the Hawkeyes.
As a sophomore, McCabe set the Class A single-season record with 107 3-points while averaging 20.3 points per game.
