You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCabe commits to Iowa
View Comments
editor's pick top story

McCabe commits to Iowa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor McCabe

Taylor McCabe of Fremont High drives to the basket as Delaney Roberts of Lincoln East defends during a game Jan. 11 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. The Tigers defeated Lincoln Southeast 81-50 on Friday night to improve to 13-4.

 Evan Nordstrom / Fremont Tribune

Fremont junior Taylor McCabe found her collegiate landing spot, announcing her commitment to Iowa Monday morning. 

McCabe, who drew offers from both Nebraska and Creighton as well as Wisconsin and Kansas State, is one of the top prospects in the state and joins her All-Iowa Attack teammate Hannah Stuelke, who also verbally committed to the Hawkeyes. 

As a sophomore, McCabe set the Class A single-season record with 107 3-points while averaging 20.3 points per game. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News