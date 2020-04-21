McCabe's recruitment affected by pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe’s range on the basketball court is well documented. The sophomore sharpshooter is dangerous anywhere behind the 3-point line after sinking 107 this past high school season.

This spring was meant to be McCabe’s opportunity to extend her recruiting range across the country, until the pandemic halted the early portion of the AAU circuit and put in jeopardy the July live periods.

The plan for McCabe was to play out the spring and summer with the Iowa Attack, traveling the country to face off in elite tournaments and showcase what many schools have already taken note of.

“I figured I’d get out of that who’d I want to be in my top whatever and then start taking officials in September,” McCabe said.

The Class A single-season three-point record holder figured she’d have her decision made after her official visits, wrapping up her recruiting in the early part of her junior year of high school.

“I don’t feel pressure, it’s more that I want to,” McCabe said on making her decision sooner rather than later.

Now, with the pandemic halting the summer basketball scene, that plan has a wrench in it.