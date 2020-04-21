McCabe's recruitment affected by pandemic

Fremont’s Taylor McCabe’s range on the basketball court is well documented. The sophomore sharpshooter is dangerous anywhere behind the 3-point line after sinking 107 this past high school season.
This spring was meant to be McCabe’s opportunity to extend her recruiting range across the country, until the pandemic halted the early portion of the AAU circuit and put in jeopardy the July live periods.
The plan for McCabe was to play out the spring and summer with the Iowa Attack, traveling the country to face off in elite tournaments and showcase what many schools have already taken note of.
“I figured I’d get out of that who’d I want to be in my top whatever and then start taking officials in September,” McCabe said.
The Class A single-season three-point record holder figured she’d have her decision made after her official visits, wrapping up her recruiting in the early part of her junior year of high school.
“I don’t feel pressure, it’s more that I want to,” McCabe said on making her decision sooner rather than later.
Now, with the pandemic halting the summer basketball scene, that plan has a wrench in it.
“I more so feel bad for all the uncommitted juniors because this was their last summer and last chance to really get out there, but I definitely think missing April and May is huge,” McCabe said.
Gone are the chances to play in Hampton, Virginia and Portland, Oregon—“Going to Portland, that was going to be phenomenal,” McCabe said—as part of the Nike EYBL series.
“For now, we don’t know what’s going to happen with July, but I seriously hope that we get to play it,” McCabe said.
Even if there is no summer basketball, McCabe knows her phone will be lit up come July.
“July is when I am on the phone a ton,” McCabe said. “The week in between live periods in July is a crazy phone call weekend for me.”
There are plenty of suitors for the underclassmen guard even without the benefit of another summer circuit. Her sophomore campaign with Fremont during which she averaged 20.3 points per game and eclipsed 1,000 career points in just two seasons spoke for itself. McCabe has 11 offers including in-state offers from Nebraska and Creighton. She has garnered interest from across the Big Ten including offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, while schools in the Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 are also starting to show interest.
“I don’t really have a size or distance factor,” McCabe said. “I am just really looking for good people, a good culture, a built program and somebody that wants me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!