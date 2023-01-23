Midland men fall flat against Dordt (RV)

Early scoring droughts hampered Midland's thoughts of knocking off Dordt (RV) Saturday as the Warriors fell 102-64.

The Warriors fall to 8-13 overall and 2-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Dordt moves to 16-4 on the season and 8-4 in the conference.

Down 14-6 in the early stages of the first period, the Warriors answered with a 7-0 run backed by Jake Orr who had 10 first-half points. The Defenders, looking to protect their home court, went on a 10-0 run and an 11-0 run.

The Defenders outrebounded their guest 20-8 in the half as they took a 53-28 lead into the locker rooms.

Dordt continued their offensive onslaught out of the break with a 16-9 run to lengthen their lead. Ryan Larsen hit back-to-back buckets to give him a quick five points, but the defense was unable to get the stops they needed to climb back in the matchup.

Orr led MU in double digits as he added four more points in the second half to total 14 on the night. Jake Rueschhoff and Jack Cooper tied at seven as the Warriors had a dozen players score, which added 32 bench points in Sioux Center. Nick Dolezal and Noah Sandbothe led the team with five rebounds apiece.

“They played harder, smarter, and definitely were the tougher team," Midland coach Tyler Erwin said. "...I’m really disappointed in our energy and effort tonight. That's not been the case with this team. We played a lot of guys tonight and are just looking for a spark from someone."

Midland (8-13, 2-11 GPAC) will host Briar Cliff at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for their annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.

The coaches in the game will pair their game suits with sneakers, bringing awareness to cancer research. The annual event is in conjunction with the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society.