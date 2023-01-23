Midland women thumped by No. 3 Dordt

No. 3 Dordt doubled the Midland women's scoring output Saturday afternoon to hand the Warriors a 90-43 loss.

Midland’s record dips to 3-16 overall and 1-13 in the conference while Dordt improves its record to 19-1 overall and 13-1 in the GPAC.

The Warriors opened the game with a 3-0 run, putting up a layup and free-throw by Sarah Shepard to take the lead in the game's early stages. The Defenders quickly responded with a three-pointer to tie the game, followed by a jumper to take the lead. Kennedy Darner was able to connect on a three-pointer to tie the game back up. Dordt closed out the quarter with a 13-2 run to seize control of the contest, 18-7 after ten minutes.

The Warriors were held to just one point in the second quarter - a free throw from Erin Prusa. Midland was 0 of 12 from the field and finished the game 12 of 59.

Dordt had shot a blistering 34-for-58 (58.6%), including 12-for-28 from behind the arc.

The Defenders closed on a 17-0 run and took a hefty lead over the Warriors at the end of the half, 40-8.

The third quarter saw the trend continue for the home team as they expanded their lead even more. Dordt scored 30 points, its high mark for a period on the afternoon while Midland countered with 9.

During the final period of play, several bench players saw time for teams. Making the most of their opportunity for Midland were Rachel Culhane and Frankie Klausen. The pair each scored eight points in the quarter as the Warriors outscored the Defenders, 26-20.

Culhane and Klausen would end up leading the Warriors with their eight-point fourth quarters. Gabby Beauperthuy was the third-highest on the team with seven points.

Midland (3-16, 1-13 GPAC) will return home to host No. 21 Briar Cliff (15-5, 11-3 GPAC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The game will be part of the Coaches vs. Cancer program in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society.