Yutan's Timm named All-Area boys basketball Player of the Year

Yutan’s Brady Timm is the 2020 All-Area boys basketball player of the year after guiding the Chieftains to a third place finish in Class C-2.

“He is the epitome of what a point guard should be,” Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. “He is my head coach out on the floor. I could look to him to call plays if he saw something he liked.

Yutan beat Sutton to take third with Timm was instrumental in getting Yutan to the third place game, hitting six free throws in double overtime against Ponca to keep their season alive in the opening round of the state tournament.

He was named to the Omaha World Hearld’s Class C-2 First-Team and the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 All-State First-Team.

Timm averaged 13 points per game, to go along with three rebounds per game and four steals per game as a junior.

“It was good for me to see that I could improve from a season before and get stronger and show my abilities off more,” Timm said.

His ability to set up Trey Knudsen and big-man Colby Tichota provided the catalyst for the Chieftain’s offense. He finished the season with 464 career assists, breaking the previous school record.

“I like to get my teammates involved,” Timm said.