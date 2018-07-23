Fremonter Alex Bigsby and doubles partner Will Ulrich of Lincoln captured second place in the Fremont Health District Championships No. 2 Sunday afternoon.
Zach Kuo of Bennington and Mason Warner of Denton downed Bigsby and Ulrich 8-4 in the boys’ 16 doubles final at the Fremont High School courts.
Bigsby and Ulrich had advanced to the championship match with an 8-4 win over Gabriel and Christian Cortinas of Omaha on Saturday. Kuo and Warner defeated Connor Arrett and Asher Kula 8-1 in the other semifinal.
Unseeded Ethan Neil of Papillion rolled to the championship in the boys’ 18 singles. He defeated Max Rademacher of Kearney 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Earlier, Neil beat top-seeded Benjaim Starman 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals and William Draper 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Warner also reigned in the boys’ 16 singles. He downed Ulrich 6-7 (2), 7-5, 1-0 (8). Bigsby suffered a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Ulrich in the semifinals while Warner advanced with a 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (9) win over Daniel Lu.
At boys’ 14 singles, Amit Kadan, the No. 2 seed from Olivette, Missouri, beat Kyle Givens of Lincoln 6-3, 6-4 for the championship.
The boys’ 12 singles final featured a battle of the top two seeds. Rocco Regnier of Eureka, Missouri, beat Alex Liu of Omaha 6-0, 6-1 for the title.
The boys’ 18 doubles title went to the team Smaran Marupudi and Neil. They downed Rademacher and Starman 8-5 in the final.
Nathan Chan and Kadan won the boys’ 14 doubles championship when Gavin Forster and Kobe Nhin withdrew due to illness.
In the girls’ division, Gwyneth Gifford of Overland Park, Kansas, won the 18 singles title. She downed Elizabeth Messman 6-0, 6-1 for the title.
St. Louis resident Sophia McLellan, the second seed, beat top-seeded Caroline Miller of Lincoln 6-0, 6-3 for the 16 singles title.
In the 14 singles final, Elsa Jurrens of Omaha defeated Suzanna McLellan 6-3, 6-2 for the championship. The other singles title (12) went to Briana Rademacher of Lincoln. She downed Kira Ozyomaya 6-0, 6-1 for the title.
In 16 doubles, Sophia McLellan and Caroline Miller defeated Sophie Mollring and Avery Spyers 8-3 for the championship. In the 14 division, Suzanna McLellan and Belinda Rademacher reigned with an 8-4 win over Jurrens and Natalie Thompson.
In the 12 doubles final, Kira Smith and Briana Rademacher defeated Hasya Gali and Ozyomaya 8-4.