2020 Warriors football schedule announced

The 2020 Midland football schedule features a pair of unique non-conference games before getting into the heart of the Great Plains Athletic Conference slate.
Midland will open up their 2020 campaign on Aug. 29 with a road trip to Texas to face Texas Wesleyan University. The Rams, who reinstated their football season in 2017, are coming off a 3-7 a season. The 2020 matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools. It will also be the Warriors first trip to the Lone Star State since they took on Howard Payne University to begin the 1999 season.
The Warriors will play their home-opener on Sept. 5 against McPherson College in its final game outside of the conference schedule. This will be the third meeting in the history of the two schools with Midland winning 19-0 way back in 1941 and then the two teams playing to a 0-0 tie the following year.
"These two games will give us a great test as we embark on another tough GPAC season,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog in a press release.
Midland will begin the GPAC gauntlet in week three at home against Dordt. Last season the Warriors and Defenders played in the final game of the season, a 31-28 win for Midland on the road. A late field goal by Camdon Griffiths with 40 seconds left gave the Warriors a win in Sioux Center.
Week four will see Midland welcome the back-to-back defending NAIA National Champion Morningside Mustangs to Heedum Field. The Mustangs successfully defended their title last season and have won 29 straight games coming into the 2020 season.
"Our team will need to be sharp right out of the gate as we open up with Dordt and Morningside in back to back home games," Jamrog said. "We are excited that the Fremont community and Warrior Nation have six home games this year at Heedum Field. Our players and staff have been working hard and are excited about having a special 2020 season."
Other home games for Midland will be Oct. 10 when the Warriors host Hastings, Oct. 24 against Jamestown and Nov. 14 against Concordia. The game against Hastings will also be homecoming weekend for Midland University with events all weekend on campus in Fremont.
All home games are slated for 1:00 p.m. kickoffs at Heedum Field.
Road games in the GPAC for Midland include trips to Briar Cliff (Oct. 3), Dakota Wesleyan (Oct. 17), Northwestern (Oct. 31), and Doane (Nov. 7).
The Warriors are coming off a 7-4 season in which they were 6-3 in the GPAC and were tied for 3rd in the conference standings.
