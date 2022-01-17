Area athletes take part in Graduate Classic

Midland track and field as well as a pair of former Fremont athletes competing for Nebraska-Kearney took part in the Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Center over the weekend.

Former Tigers Wes Ferguson and Mara Hemmer turned in record setting performances.

Ferguson won the 1,000m race with a time of 2:23.80 while Hemmer was first in the women's 1,000m, clocking in at 2:55.19.

Ferguson time's took down UNK's previous best time in the event by two seconds while Hemmers turned in the second-fastest time in the event in Lopers history.

For Midland, Dylan Kucera placed fourth in the shot put with a best toss of 18.01-meters and was eighth in the weight throw with a best of 18.60-meters.

In the high jump, Ross McMahon claimed seventh place with a height of 1.95m while Shandon Reitzell earned the runner-up finish with a clearance of 2.11m.

Abbas Muhammad had a leap of 6.48m in the long jump to take home ninth.

On the track, Adrien Patigny ran a time of 22.57 in the 200m to finish fifth. Henri Stöckermann was seventh in the 800m with a time of 1:57.20.

Over on the women’s side, Cienna Womack had the highest marks for the Warriors. In the triple jump, she placed 12th with a leap of 9.89m. She also placed 25th in the long jump with a distance of 4.60m and was 13th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.45.

Midland also competed at the Nisely Classic in Crete with three Warriors cracked the top ten in their respective events.

Hannah Meyer took third in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 10.01-meters.

Ty Cooley qualified fifth in the men’s 60m hurdles. In the high jump, he placed third with a height of 1.91m.

Jonah Martinez had a pair of a eighth place finishes, clearing 1.81m in the men’s high jump and had a best of 11.90m in the triple jump.

Midland will take part in the Prairie Wolf Invitational next Friday. The meet, hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University, will take place at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Jan. 21 starting at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0