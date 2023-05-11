The Fremont Moo will have a new leader in the clubhouse when the 2023 season kicks off later this month.

Ben Ascher will be taking the reigns of the Moo, now in their fifth year as an organization, with inaugural coach Shea Bennett stepping down after four seasons at the helm.

Ascher is no stranger to the Moo organization nor Fremont, spending last summer as the team's Director of Baseball Operations.

Previous to the Moo, he served as an assistant coach for the Niagara Power in Niagara Falls, NY from 2018-2021.

Prior to his stint in New York, Ascher was an assistant coach for the Midland baseball program and coached in the Nebraska high school ranks.

The Fremont Moo will begin the 2023 season Tuesday, May 23, at the Hastings Sodbusters. The Moo home opener will be the next night at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, also against Hastings.

All Fremont Moo games, home and away, will be broadcast live on KHUB AM 1340. All home games will stream live video, with the broadcasts, on www.fremontmoo.com.