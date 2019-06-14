OMAHA — Caleb Badura of Aurora put on an impressive show Friday while winning the 52nd Nebraska Match Play Championship on Friday at The Players Club.
Badura defeated Dan Huston of Omaha 9 and 7. The margin was the fifth largest in the history of the 36-hole final.
“I just hit fairways and I had great confidence in my putter here all week,” said Badura, who plays for Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
Badura won the par-4 No. 6 to tie the match and then won No. 8, 9 and 10 to take a 3-up lead. His back-to-back birdies on No. 12 and 13 pushed his advantage to five.
Huston’s birdie on No. 15 cut Badura’s advantage to 4-up, but his momentum didn’t last long. Badura won the first three holes of the second 18 to go 7-up.
Badura’s birdie on No. 11 ended the match.
Badura, who defeated former Fremonter Andy Sajevic in the quarterfinals Thursday, was the low junior at the 2018 Nebraska Amateur Championship. This is his fist NGA title. He also was the runner-up at the 2018 Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship.