Midland stayed in house to name its interim head baseball coach, tabbing assistant coach Shea Bennett to guide the program.

He has spent the last six years as an assistant coach to Chad Miller.

“I am excited to be able to lead these young men and bring a group together to achieve something special,” Bennett said in a press release. “We have had success at the conference level in the past and had a taste of what things are like at the national level. The goal for us as a program is to get back to the top of the GPAC and then earn respect on the national level.”

Originally from Glendale, Arizona, he pitched four seasons for Midland from 2013-2017. As a player, he was part of a pair of GPAC championship teams (2016 regular season and 2017 tournament) and back-to-back NAIA tournament appearances.

Bennett oversaw the Warriors’ pitching staff as an assistant coach with Midland and coached three All-GPAC selections at pitcher and a total of eight all-conference players. In his first season as an assistant, Midland won the GPAC Postseason Tournament and picked up a pair of wins in the NAIA Opening Round.

In addition to coaching the Warriors, Bennett coached the Nebraska Sluggers travel team and was the head coach for the Fremont Moo from 2019 to 2022. In his second season, he guided the team comprised of collegiate players from around the country to the 2020 Expedition League Championship and was named Coach of the Year.