In nearly two decades of playing baseball, the Sintek brothers had never played together

Both Brody, the elder Sintek, and Carter starred at Fremont High School in their own rights, but their careers never overlapped in a way that would allow both to take the field at the same time.

That changed Friday night.

Both Sintek boys found themselves in the Fremont Moo starting line-up with Brody taking the mound and Carter making his second start of the summer at shortstop

“It was really cool and something that we had been looking forward to for a long time, ever since we were little,” Brody Sintek said. “It was really special for the Fremont Moo to give us the opportunity to play together.”

The moment was delayed to the final homestand of the season as Carter has missed most of the summer recovering from hand surgery after redshirting this past year at South Dakota State.

“We’ve always wanted to do that,” Carter said. “It’s kind of why I wanted to play tonight.”

While sharing the field with his brother was a moment he’d remember forever, the stat line from the start was forgettable for the elder Sintek.

He went four innings in a no-decision giving up six runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one.

“Those are the kind of starts where you have you ‘C’ stuff and you have to find a way to work through it,” Brody Sintek said. “In years past, those starts would have gotten away from me, but you’re only going to have that ‘A’ stuff a few times a year, so it was good for me to get through four innings.”

He did get to impart some wisdom to his brother during the start. The two chatted about a pick-off scenario that cropped up during the second inning.

“That’s something for me, being a veteran guy, that I picked up that I could teach him and it was really cool for me to give him a teaching moment,” Brody said.

Carter’s big moment came in the bottom of the ninth.

Fremont let a 10-6 lead slip away as the visitors from South Dakota pounded out four runs in the top of the ninth, knotting the game at 10-10.

Carter worked a lead-off walk on five pitches to put the go-ahead run on base. A sacrifice bunt by Hayden Lewis moved him to second before he swiped third.

“I asked Coach, I kind of want to steal home here,” Carter said.

He got the chance to on the first pitch of Hunter Palmer’s at-bat, making the mad dash for home on a passed ball to send Fremont home with an 11-10 win.

“For something that we’ve been waiting for for a really long time, something that at the beginning of the summer we didn’t think would ever happen, for him to score the winning run on my start day, it’s really special,” Brody said.

The Moo ended up taking two of three games from Spearfish in their final home stand of the regular season. Fremont lost 7-5 Saturday, ending a five-game win streak, then rallied to secure a 4-2 win Sunday.

The Moo (28-19) will travel to face the Sasquatch on their home field Tuesday, beginning six-game road trip to conclude the year.