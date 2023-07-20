Jason Clark hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Fremont Moo to a 5-2 victory over the Oahe Zap Wednesday night.

The Zap tied the game in the top of the eighth at 2-2 after the Moo lead for the majority of the night.

Against Moo newcomer Gavin Alveti, the Zap's Trevor Seagraves singled before Lau drew a walk. The Moo went to the bullpen and brought in Jagger Edwards. The left-hander walked Jacob Trusner to load the bases and walked Jared Heck, bringing home Seagraves to tie the game at two apiece.

Edwards retired the next three batters, stranding the bases loaded to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the eighth, Oahe brought Brody Glenn in to pitch. The left-hander retired the first two batters he faced, but then ran into trouble. Carter Sintek reached on an infield single and Jayson Willers hooked a single into the left field corner to put runners at first and third.

Clark sent the 2-2 pitch of his at-bat and pulled it over the "Moller Monster", just inside the left field foul pole for a three-run home run, putting Fremont up 5-2.

Fremont took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Tyler Harrington led off the inning with a double off Zap starter Kaleb Hay. The next batter, Sintek, hit an RBI double in the first pitch he saw in his Moo season debut, scoring Harrington, to make it 1-0.

The Moo extended the lead in the bottom of the third. Blake Tablazon led off with a ground-rule double. Then, Henry Hayman hit an RBI single, scoring Tablazon, to make it 2-0.

Oahe got on the board in the top of the fourth. Cy Probst drew a leadoff walk from Moo starter Kai Taylor, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Preston Lau singled to put runners at first and third. The next batter, Jacob Trusner hit a chopper off Taylor's glove, out to Tablazon at second, who forced out Lau at second, allowing Probst to score, making it 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, Edwards got Jackson Mix to ground out to first and Kyle Memarian to ground out to short. Then, Edwards got Trevor Seagraves to strike out looking at a 2-2 curveball, to end the game.

Fremont starter Kai Taylor pitched six innings, limiting Oahe to just three hits while striking out nine.