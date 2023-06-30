The Fremont Moo did something Thursday it hadn't done in the last two summers and would have preferred it stayed that way.

The Moo were swept at Moller Field for the first time since 2021, falling in the series finale to the Nebraska Prospects 9-7 and extending its losing skid to four games.

The Prospects were the first to light up the scoreboard, tallying a run in the top of the first on a wild pitch.

The Moo answered with six runs spread evenly across the first and second.

The first three runs came were the result of two wild pitches and RBI single by Josh Blount.

The Moo extended the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Hunter Palmer drew a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, then scored on another wild pitch. Tablazon and Blount drew back to back walks, which chased Mosser from the game. Cameron Pickens took over on the mound and walked Tyman Long to load the bases. Then, Petersen hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Tablazon, to make it 5-1. Hayman delivered an RBI single to center, scoring Blount, to put the Moo up 6-1, after two innings.

The Prospects stormed back in front in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs of Moo reliever Kadyn Van Hill.

Van Hill got the first batter he saw to ground out before the next eight batters reached on a mix of walks (2), hit batters (3) and singles (3).

He escaped the frame by getting a sacrifice fly, which pushed the Prospects in front 7-6, and a fielder's choice.

Fremont answered back in the bottom of the frame, tying the game again again at 7-7 as Blount scored on a groundball with the bases loaded.

The Prospects took the lead for good in the top of the fifth with a run, then extended their lead to 9-7 with a run in the seventh.