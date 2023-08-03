Brody Sintek turned in his best performance of the summer as the Moo offense pounded out 14 hits to even the IBL championship series with an 11-2 win over the Casper Spuds Wednesday night.

The Fremont native earned his first win of the year in his final start of the season, going six frames while limiting the Spuds to just two runs.

Casper managed just five hits off Sintek while he struck out five and walked three.

Fremont began the scoring in the top of the second. Henry Hayman and Connor Petersen led off with back-to-back singles off Casper starter Nolan Thiebay.

Two batters later, Hunter Palmer laid down a bunt single, to load the bases.

Blake Tablazon drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Hayman, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Christian Hobbs, hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Petersen, to put the Moo up, 2-0.

In the top of the third, Tyman Long led off for Fremont and drew a walk. Then, Tyler Harrington singled, to put runners at first and second.

Hayman followed with a two-RBI double to put Fremont up, 4-0. After Connor Petersen laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Hayman to third, Palmer hit a ground ball to third, scoring Hayman, to make it 5-0.

Casper got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, James Castagnola reached on a ground out fielder’s choice off Sintek. The next batter, Matthew Marsic, hit an RBI triple to the right center field gap, to make it 5-1.

Fremont answered in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Jayson Willers and Palmer hit back-to-back singles. Tablazon added a walk to load the bases.

Hobbs delivered again with the bases loaded, striping a two-RBI single to right. A Spuds error on the play brought in a third run on the play, setting the score at 8-1.

The Spuds got the first two batters on base in the seventh. Chandler Stocking and Jaxson Bates had back-to-back singles, and that ended the night for Sintek, as Kadyn Van HIll came on in relief. After getting a pair of fly ball outs, Van Hill gave up an RBI single to Dawson Baraconi, to make the score, 8-2.

However, for the third time in the game, Fremont tallied three runs. With two outs, Casper went to the bullpen to bring in Bobby Simmons, however, the right-hander could not record an out.

Harrington was hit by a pitch and Hayman drew a walk. Petersen hit a single, scoring Harrington, to make it 9-2. The Spuds went to the bullpen again, bringing in Glenn Williams. Willers punctuated the win with a two-RBI double to the left field corner, to make it 11-2.

Van Hill finished out the game to pick up his first save of the season, allowing just one hit in three innings of work.

The series now shifts to Moller Field now with three games left in the best-of-five title match-up.

Game three is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Moller field. Game four will be Saturday night, August 5th at 7:05, in Fremont. Game five, if necessary, will be in Fremont at 5:05pm.