The nearly three dozen Fremont Moo players and staff will have something to remember the summer of 2023 as they disperse back to their homes across the country - an Independence League championship.

The Moo smothered the life out of a feisty Casper Spuds squad with early offense and six shutout innings from starter Lucas Hazmeh to claim an 8-1 victory Sunday night, taking home the final win from the inaugural league season.

“We’ve got guys now that will finish their season as champions,” said Moo manager Ben Ascher. “They’ve been grinding through college baseball for years and now they can leave as a champion.”

In the winner-take-all game five of the championship series, even Mother Nature obliged to elevate the game, providing a Sunday evening closer to the October twilight every ballplayer dreams of playing in with a brisk, chilly breeze cutting across Moller Field and a cloudy sky playing backdrop marked a sharp change from scorching hot summer nights that the majority of the year.

Hazmeh, a rising junior at Midland, also rose to the occasion in just his third start of the summer.

“This is probably the biggest game of my career,” the Gilbert, Arizona native said. “I knew that as long as I did my job and filled up the zone I had a great defense behind me.”

The Moo defense, who in early parts of the season were plagued with errors, turned in a sparking performance to match their pitcher.

Hazmeh himself only accounted for a third of his outs in striking out seven, trusting to get the other 14.

The fifth inning surmised Hazmeh’s start as he needed just three pitches to return the Moo to their dugouts. A full-extension diving catch by catcher Tyman Long on a fouled off bunt straight back to the backstop highlighted the frame.

“Tyman made a great diving play,” Hazmeh said.

Hazmeh faced just three over the minimum, giving up a triple to the second batter of the game and a single that turned into the final out of the seventh after Christian Hobbs threw out the runner from left field at second base while also hitting two batters.

“To be in the position of a full bullpen where eight or nine guys were available and not have to use them is amazing,” Ascher said.

Fremont’s offense gave their starter an early cushion, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first via two-RBI bases-loaded single off the bat of Hayden Lewis.

Long extended the Moo’s lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third, sending a towering shot over the left field fence for his 12th long ball of the summer.

The Moo added to the lead in the fifth with an RBI groundout from Carter Sintek to open up a 4-0 lead. Sintek also accounted for the eighth and final run for the Moo in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Fremont’s biggest frame came in the top of the sixth. Neil Jansen started the rally with a no-doubt shot to left. Henry Hayman followed suit after a Hobbs single, sending his blast over the center field fence to cap off the three-run outburst.

Casper showed its lone signs of life in the top of the eight, tagging Moo reliever Zane Leyden for a run on two singles and a walk.

Daine Blasigane put out the fire by striking out the first two batters he faced to get out of the jam.

Blasigane allowed a lead-off single in the top of the ninth before closing the book on the 2023 season with a pair of groundouts and a strikeout.

This is Fremont’s second league championship in its five-year existence, joining the 2020 Expedition League championship team in immortality.

The Moo end the year with a record of 34-23.

“We had a special group of guys that would not stop. We took it all the way down to the final game and we still had the same mentality,” Ascher said. “They just wouldn’t stop and that’s the product you saw on the field today.”