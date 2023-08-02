The Casper Spuds took the opening game of the ILBA best-of-five championship series 11-5 Tuesday night.

Fremont began the scoring in the top of the second as Blake Tablazon drove in the game’s opening run with a sacrifice fly to right. It’d be the Moo’s lone run until the ninth.

Casper on the other hand scored in bunches, taking the lead for good with a three-run spot in the third off Moo starter Tyson Romero.

The Moo committed both of their errors in the game in the second, which allowed all three runs to cross home.

The Spuds added two more in the fourth and three more in the fifth to Romero’s bill for the evening.

He ate five frames while allowing eight runs—just four earned—on five hits while striking out four and walking a pair.

Casper tacked on three more runs in the seventh, tagging reliever Trey Nichols for three-straight hits (a triple, a single and a double) followed by a sacrifice fly to deal the damage.

Fremont found some life in the top of the ninth off Casper reliever Max Vosters.

Jayson Willers struck out with a runner on first for what appeared to be the game-ending out, but beat out the throw to first on the dropped third strike call to keep the game alive.

Tablazon notched an RBI single for his second hit of the game to end the Moo’s scoring drought. Neil Jansen followed with a blast over the center field fence to get the Moo within six, where the rally would end.

Casper starter Ty Vollmer (2-4) dominated Fremont for eight innings, holding the Moo to just three hits—two coming from Carter Sintek—while striking out four and walking three.

The series returns to Fremont Friday night following game two Thursday night in Casper.