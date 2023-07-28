The Spearfish Sasquatch got the last laugh of the season against the Fremont Moo, handing the Bovine Nine an 11-10 loss Thuesday night on a walk-off double.

Fremont started the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Henry Hayman singled off Sasquatch starter Hunter Polley. Then, Tyman Long doubled to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Jayson Willers, was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Then, Neil Jansen hit a bouncing ball to third for a ground out, which scored Hayman, to make it 1-0.

Spearfish tied the game in the bottom of the first, scratching a run off Moo starter Brody Sintek. He'd last just three innings, giving up eight hits while walking four and striking out three.

The Moo recaptured the lead in the top of the second. Easton Steck led off with a double. Then, Hunter Palmer hit an RBI single, bringing home Steck to make it 2-1. Two batters later, Carter Sintek singled to start his 4-for-6 day at the play, driving home Palmer, to make it 3-1 in favor of the Moo.

The Sasquatch would get the runs back in the bottom of the second, to tie the game at 3-3.

Fremont grabbed the lead again, in the top of the third. With two outs, Jansen singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, Jason Clark hit an RBI single, bringing home Jansen, to put Fremont up, 4-3.

The Moo had their largest lead in the top of the fourth. Palmer led off with a double and two batters later, Carter Sintek singled to make it 5-3. Hayman was hit by a pitch, then a wild pitch put the runners at second and third. Two more wild pitches allowed Sintek and Hayman to score, making it 7-3, Fremont, midway through the fourth.

The Sasquatch responded with their largest scoring inning of the night, in the bottom of the fourth. Keegan Weston led off with a triple. Then, Seth Nelson grounded to short, but Carter Sintek's throw to first was dropped by Tyman Long, scoring Weston, to make it 7-4. Trey Vorwald singled to put runners at first and second. A base hit by Joey Legg scored Nelson, to make it 7-5.

A wild pitch by Brody Sintek scored Vorwald and Jack Nehler singled to load the bases. Another wild pitch brought home Legg, to tie the score at 7-7. Ryan Bachman drew a walk to put runners at the corners, and Fremont went to the bullpen, bringing in Kadyn Van Hill. On the first offering after the pitching change, Luis Reyes laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Nehler, to put the Sasquatch in front, 8-7.

Spearfish extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Keegan Weston led off with a double and scored on two wild pitches, making it 9-7, Spearfish, after five innings.

The Moo got a run back in the top of the sixth. Long led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Willers followed with an RBI doubleto make it 9-8.

The Sasquatch pushed the lead back to two runs, in the bottom of the sixth. Bryson Hoier reached on a one-out base on balls and stole second base. Daniel Thiessen singled to put runners at the corners. Then, a groundout to third by Keegan Weston, brought home Hoier, to make it 10-8, Spearfish.

Fremont plated a run in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Carter Sintek singled and Henry Hayman followed with an RBI double, scoring Sintek, to make it 10-9.

Spearfish had a chance to close out the game in the top of the ninth, but the Moo would tie it in wild fashion. Tyler Harrington came up with the big hit, driving in a run with a ground ball that skipped past the Spearfish shortstop, tying the game at 10-10.

Fremont reliever Connor Petersen, who kept the Sasquatch scoreless in the eighth, tried to do the same in the ninth, but Spearfish would come up big. After Petersen struck out Trey Vorwald and Joey Legg for the first two outs, Jack Nehler singled. Then Bailey Bordas hit a Petersen 1-0 pitch in the left-center field gap, all the way to the fence, scoring Nehler from first, giving the Sasquatch the walk-off win, 11-10.

Fremont (30-20, 13-13) will wrap up the regular season this weekend, in a three-game series at the Hastings Sodbusters (16-34, 10-15). Game one of the series is Friday night, at Duncan Field, with first pitch at 6:35pm.