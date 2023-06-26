The Fremont Moo have their plans set for the first week of August.

The Bovine Nine punched their tickets to the iBL championship series by taking two out of three games from the Badlands Big Sticks over the weekend to end the first half of the season at the top of the league standings.

Fremont put themselves in the series’ driver’s seat by winning a 12-11 slugfest Friday night.

Saturday, the Moo rallied in the bottom of the ninth to secure the team’s fourth walk-off win of the year 6-5 on an RBI single by Christian Hobbs.

“You live for those games, but then you hate those games because every moment in the game is heightened, but that’s what it’s all about,” said Fremont manager Ben Ascher said. “Our team just continued to fight. Not a single one ever felt like they weren’t invested in the game.”

Badlands got some revenge in the series finale, logging a 12-4 victory in the first half finale.

“Tonight we were able to relax, get some guys some playing time that hadn’t gotten playing time,” Ascher said.

The Moo finish the first half with a record of 17-7.

Fremont will start the second half of the season Tuesday, hosting the Nebraska Prospects for a three-game set. First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

Moo 12, Big Sticks 11Fremont came out on top of a back-and-forth affair by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eight, which provided just enough cushion to go up a game in the series Friday night.

Fremont lead 8-1 going into the seventh before the Big Sticks started to rally.

A pair of runs in the seventh cut the lead to five, then two more in the top of the eighth shrunk the Moo advantage to 8-5.

The Moo countered with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the eighth, taking advantage of a pair of bases loaded walks before Josh Blount delivered a bases loaded single to push across two more runs.

Fremont would need all four to survive the ninth.

The Big Sticks pushed the Moo to the limit in the top of the ninth, sending ten batters to the plate with six runs coming across.

Darius Blasingane managed to shut the door with a strikeout with the game-tying run on second base.

Moo 6, Big Sticks 5The Big Sticks jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning. Quade Peters and Brant Kragel started the game with back to back singles off Fremont starter Marco Ibarra. Three batters later, Isaac Huettl hit an opposite field home run to left field, off an 0-1 pitch from Ibarra, to make it 3-0.

Fremont chipped away in the bottom of the third. Christian Hobbs led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch from Big Sticks starter Eli Nissen. Two batters later, Tyman Long hit an RBI double to left field, scoring Hobbs, to make it 3-1. After an Andrew Kirchener flyout, Josh Blount singled to left and Badlands left fielder Joe Osborn misplayed the ball, allowing Long to score, making it 3-2.

The Moo would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Hunter Palmer singled, then Hobbs smacked an RBI double, scoring Palmer, to make it 3-3.

Fremont took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Blake Tablazon pinch hit and drew a walk off Badlands reliever Kobe Krenz. Two batters later, Hobbs walked, then Ben Swails singled through the left side of the infield, scoring Tablazon, to make it 4-3, the Moo. Long then singled, knocking in Hobbs, to put Fremont up 5-3.

The Big Sticks tied the game in the seventh. Pinch hitter Matthew Lewis singled and Balas Buckmaster doubled, to put runners at second and third. Alex Urlaub hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Lewis, to make the score, 5-4. Two batters later, Peters singled, bringing home Buckmaster, to tie the score at five.

The score remained tied going into the bottom of the ninth. Tablazon led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch from reliever Max Martin. Palmer laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Tablazon to second. Then, Hobbs hit an 0-2 pitch from Martin into center field, scoring Tablazon, for a walk-off 6-5 Fremont victory.

Fremont starter Marco Ibarra pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits, five runs, walked one, struck out five and gave up the home run to Huettl. Brandon Lundquist threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit, walked two and struck out one. Trey Nichols (3-0) got the win, striking out one batter in his two out performance.

Big Sticks 12, Moo 4

The Badlands got a bit of therapy Sunday night, taking out the frustrations of missing its first chance to secure a playoff spot with a 12-run, 18-hit performance, which allowed the Big Sticks to avoid being swept.

Badlands jumped on the board in the top of the second with a three-run home run.

The Big Sticks equaled that output in the third, taking advantage of a pair of Fremont errors to lead 6-0.

The visitors added a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to set their final tally.

Fremont finally managed to push across a run i nthe seventh, cutting the deficit to 12-3.

Jason Clark led off with a walk, then Christian Hobbs doubled to put runners at second and third. Jansen then hit an RBI single to center, scoring Clark, to make it 12-1. Tyman Long hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Hobbs, to make it 12-2. Two batters later, Jayson Willers delivered an RBI single to left, scoring Jansen, to make it 12-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, with one out, Willers was hit by a Troy Berg pitch, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Two batters later, Ben Swails smacked a double to the left field fence, scoring Willers to make it 12-4.