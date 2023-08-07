To reach the pivotal game five of the Independence League championship series, the Fremont Moo and the Casper Spuds split the first two games in Fremont after splitting the two-game set in Casper.

The Moo went up 2-1 in the series with a 12-3 win over the Spuds Friday night before the visitors rallied to even the series with a 9-8 win Saturday.

Moo 12, Spuds 3

Three home runs, including a grand slam, propelled Fremont to a 2-1 lead in the series, claiming a 12-3 win Friday night.

Tyler Harrington accounted for two of the three bombs while Henry Hayman send the third out of the park.

Harrington launched his first home run in the bottom of the fourth, sending a solo shot over the wall in left field to give the Moo a 2-0 lead. He struck again in the fifth with another solo shot, this one also giving Fremont a two-run lead at 5-3.

Hayman’s blast was a haymaker to the Spuds, clearing the bases to make it a 9-3 game in the bottom of the seventh.

For good measure, Harrington added another hit and two more RBI to his stat line for the night in the eighth with a single to right field. He finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Landon Mueller picked up the win for Fremont, tossing five innings. He struck out four-straight batters between the first and second innings, finishing with five on the night.

“We had a pretty good scouting report on this team and they weren’t hitting fast balls down very well, so that was our attack angle,” Mueller said.

Casper solved Mueller in the fifth, as back-to-back walks to start the inning rolled into three runs on a sacrifice fly, a double and an RBI groundout before the Moo starter got out of the inning.

Braden Sweet took over from there, going in the final four innings on just one hit while striking out four.

Spuds 9, Moo 8

Casper avoided ended their season Saturday night, jumping out to a four-run lead and holding on from there to force the winner-take-all game five.

A four-run outburst in the top of the second meant the Spuds never trailed in the win as they pounded out 17 hits.

Fremont did try and stage a rally in the final three innings to avoid playing Sunday.

The Moo closed the gap to a run in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run frame. Coonoer Petersen drove in a pair with a single after Christian Hobbs singled in Hunter Palmer, who started the rally with a double.

Casper got two runs back in the top of the eighth, which would be the deciding factor in the game, on a solo home run and a run balked in by reliever Carson Jasa.

Fremont missed sending the game into extras by inches in the bottom of the ninth as Jayson Willers sent a towering blast towards left center field. The ball came up a foot shy of leaving the yard, hitting the top of the fence to bring in a pair of runs to make it a 9-8 game.

Willers would be left stranded at second, tying the series at two games apiece.

Trey Nichols took the loss after going five innings while giving up 11 hits and seven runs.