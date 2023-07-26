The Fremont Moo took down the Spearfish Sasquatch 12-4 Tuesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

The Moo scored in each of the first three innings. In the top of the first, Henry Hayman singled with out, then stole second base. Two batters later, Tyler Harrington hit a pop-up to shallow center field which Sasquatch shortstop Bailey Bordas dropped, allowing Hayman to score.

In the second, Jayson Willers and Hummel hit back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Jason Clark delivered a two-RBI triple into the right field corner, to make it 3-0.

Carter Sintek led off the top of the third with a single, followed by Tyler Harrington doing the same. Then a double-steal put runners at second and third. Conner Petersen then reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Sintek to make it 4-0 Fremont.

The Moo doubled their lead in the top of the sixth. Hummel drew a walk. Then, Easton Steck hit a 1-1 pitch from Spearfish starter Cameron Murphy, over the left-center field fence for a two run home run—Steck’s first of the year.

Clark followed with a double, which forced the Sasquatch to go to the bullpen and bring in Gage Kracht. Hunter Palmer then singled and Hayman hit an RBI single, scoring Clark, to make it 7-0. Palmer would score on a wild pitch to put Fremont up 8-0.

Spearfish got on the board in the bottom of the seventh against Moo reliever Gavin Alveti, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

Fremont put their final tally on the board in the top of the eighth. Clark singled with one out, then advanced on a passed ball. Palmer singled, then Clark scored on a wild pitch. Hayman followed with an RBI single, scoring Palmer. Sintek finished up the Moo scoring with a two-RBI single, to make it 12-2.

Moo starter Zane Leyden (1-1) earned the win, going six frames on just one hit. He struck out five and walked three and also hit a batter.