Beauperthuy competes in NAIA wrestling championship

Looking to make another appearance on the podium in his second trip to the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships, Midland University’s Tyson Beauperthuy came up a few wins short, going 1-2 in the 197-pound bracket this weekend.

Beauperthuy entered the tournament as the 4th-seed and after a first-round bye, he pinned Jackson Creasy of Lincoln in the first period (1:13). Facing 5th-seeded Owen Braungardt of Grand View, Beauperthuy suffered his first setback in nearly two months. Braungardt earned the 15-3 major decision in the championship quarterfinal round.

Facing elimination in the consolation bracket, Beauperthuy met up with Jack Servies of Marian, the 10th-seed in the tournament.

The two battled to a 3-3 tie after one period. Then Servies went up 7-3 earning an escape followed by a takedown and then a penalty point. The final two minutes saw Beauperthuy pick up the escape point at the beginning by another takedown by Servies sealed the win.

Beauperthuy finishes the season with a 23-6 overall record, including a 9-0 start to the season. He won his second Great Plains Athletic Conference title after moving up a weight class.

