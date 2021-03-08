Beauperthuy finishes runner-up at NAIA nationals

Midland Tyson Beauperthuy finished his freshman campaign with a runner-up finish at 184-pounds at the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships on Saturday.

The native of Colorado Springs, Colorado finished his first season as a Warrior with a 26-2 record.

Beauperthuy came into the meet seeded as the No. 9 wrestler in his division. On day one, he opened with a 16-7 major decision over Kyle Knudtson of Eastern Oregon University.

He held an 8-2 lead after the first period and built his lead to 14-3 in the second with a reversal, two-point nearfall, and a takedown. In the third, he gave up a pair of takedowns but maintained his lead for the major decision with an escape and riding time.

Bout number two of the day pitting Tyson against No. 8-seeded Chase Vincent of Oklahoma City University.

Once again the Warrior grappler jumped out to a commanding lead in the first, leading 8-3 after three minutes. In the second Beauperthuy scored a pair of points for a reversal and in the final period he held off Vincent with a takedown for the 13-4 major decision to wrap up the first session on Friday.

Friday’s evening session was Beauperthuy’s chance to guarantee him an All-America honor and a spot in the semifinals with a win.