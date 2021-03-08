Beauperthuy finishes runner-up at NAIA nationals

Midland Tyson Beauperthuy finished his freshman campaign with a runner-up finish at 184-pounds at the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships on Saturday.
The native of Colorado Springs, Colorado finished his first season as a Warrior with a 26-2 record.
Beauperthuy came into the meet seeded as the No. 9 wrestler in his division. On day one, he opened with a 16-7 major decision over Kyle Knudtson of Eastern Oregon University.
He held an 8-2 lead after the first period and built his lead to 14-3 in the second with a reversal, two-point nearfall, and a takedown. In the third, he gave up a pair of takedowns but maintained his lead for the major decision with an escape and riding time.
Bout number two of the day pitting Tyson against No. 8-seeded Chase Vincent of Oklahoma City University.
Once again the Warrior grappler jumped out to a commanding lead in the first, leading 8-3 after three minutes. In the second Beauperthuy scored a pair of points for a reversal and in the final period he held off Vincent with a takedown for the 13-4 major decision to wrap up the first session on Friday.
Friday’s evening session was Beauperthuy’s chance to guarantee him an All-America honor and a spot in the semifinals with a win.
He did just that with a 4-3 decision over Baker Hadwan of Life University. An opening-round takedown staked Tyson to a 2-1 advantage after one and an escape in the second solidified his lead, 3-1.
In the third, he gave up a pair of points but held onto the riding time to edge past his senior counterpart.
After a night’s rest, Beauperthuy began day two with his sights set on reaching the finals.
Riding a 17 match winning streak, he extended it to 18 with a second-round pin of 4th-seeded Tyler Hall of Lindsey Wilson University.
Hall was the third straight veteran wrestler that first-year collegian Beauperthuy faced and was the first to be dispatched via a pinfall (5:00).
The win propelled Tyson to the finals, where Eric Vermillion of Indiana Tech University was waiting after his 6-1 decision victory on the other side of the bracket. Vermillion, a junior, was the No. 2-seed in the division in his third nationals’ appearance.
In the finals, which was broadcasted on ESPN3, the two wrestlers locked up multiple times before Beauperthuy took his first shot.
The attack yielded a leg grasp but not points were awards as Vermillion broke free.
Midway through the round, the duo continued their chess match. Neither could muster a score in the opening round as it ended 0-0 after three minutes.
The second period began with Beauperthuy choosing the down position. That advantage gave Vermillion the position he needed as he ended the match with a pin in just 16 seconds.