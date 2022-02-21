Beauperthuy GPAC champ at 197

Midland’s Tyson Beauperthuy earned a GPAC title and a ticket to Nationals at 197-pounds with an undefeated conference tournament at 197lbs.

Earning the top-seed in the bracket, he had a quick path to the title match with back-to-back pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

He pinned Hunter Planasky (Dakota Wesleyan) in 2:40 and then took down Joshua Goeden (Jamestown) in 3:18.

The title bout went the distance as he won a 6-1 decision over Bradley Antesberger (Doane). The two went scoreless in the first. Then Beauperthuy earned the escape, followed by a takedown in the second. The third period saw Antesberger work an escape.

The icing on the victory came under a minute as Beauperthuy scored another takedown en route to earning the point for riding time.

At 149-pounds, Steven Aranda went 1-2 on the tournament, bowing out in the consolation’s third round. He defeated Tommy Klemesrud (Dakota Wesleyan) with a pin (2:42) in his opener.

Ray Aranda battled his way to the third-place bout at 157-pounds. He dropped his opening match to Edward Punzalan (Northwestern) by a 5-2 decision. With his back against the wall, he pinned Breckin Sperlin (Northwestern) in 4:31, won a 5-0 decision over Tavoris Smith (Concordia), and then beat Punzalan in a rematch in the consolation semifinals, 9-3 decision.

The third-place bout went the way of Caleb Connor (Morningside) by the slimmest of margins, a 4-3 decision. Connor led 3-2 after one and then after a scoreless second, Aranda picked up a stalling point from the Mustang to tie but Connor earned the one-point escape for third-place.

Kody Hahn was 1-2 at 165-pounds. His lone win came over Blake Pomajzl (Northwestern) via a pin (3:35).

Connor Rinn and Kolton Kammeyer battled their way through the bracket at 184-pounds to a meeting between each other in the fifth-place bout.

Rinn opened with a 12-4 major decision loss in the quarterfinals to Cael Jordan (Doane) and then won by pin (2:42) over Austin Morris (Jamestown). In the consolation semis, he was on the wrong side of a 13-4 major decision.

Kammeyer dropped his opening match by a 7-6 decision to Garrett Cornwell (Doane). He responded with back-to-back major decision wins. First, he won 11-3 over Jovon Howe (Concordia), then a 21-12 victory over Kaleb Lind (Northwestern). In his consolation semi, he lost to Jordan (Doane) by fall (1:34).

The battle of teammates saw Kammeyer take the early lead via a takedown and nearfall in the first. Two more takedowns in the third completed the 11-3 win by decision.

The final Warrior competing in the tournament was Matt Johnston, in the heavyweight division. After beginning his weekend with an 8-2 decision over Ramira Varas Macias (Jamestown), he fell to eventual champion, Brandon Antesberger (Doane) in the semifinals (5:57). He had difficulties recovering, falling to Ian Howell (Jamestown) in 6:23 and then to Varas Macia in a rematch for fifth-place in 2:28.

The national on March 4-5 in Wichita, Kansas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0