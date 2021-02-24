 Skip to main content
Beauperthuy named First-Team All-GPAC
  • Updated
Midland Tyson Beauperthuy was named to the First-Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Wrestling squad Wednesday.

Beauperthuy, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, won the GPAC Championship at 184-pounds this past weekend, going 4-0 against the conference’s best. With his placing, he qualified for the NAIA National Championships to be held the first weekend in March in Park City, Kansas. He is 22-1 on the season.

Doane University's Baterdene Boldmaa was named the GPAC Wrestler-of-the-Year, while Morningside College’s Jake Stevenson was named the GPAC Wrestling Coach-of-the-Year after guiding the Mustangs to the GPAC Tournament Championship.

The GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Teams consist of a first and second team of 12 members each and six honorable mention selections.

2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference First-Team

Weight Name Year School

125 - Daniel Vargas JR Doane

133 - Taylor Vasquez SO Morningside 

141 - Baterdene Boldmaa JR Doane

149 - Tristan Zamilpa SO Doane 

157 - Ben Peters JR Briar Cliff

165 - Chris Paulsen SR Briar Cliff 

174 - Jonah Egli SR Morningside

174 - Luke Jenness SO Northwestern

184 - Tyson Beauperthuy FR Midland

197 - Bradley Antesberger FR Doane 

285 - Jacob Telles FR Concordia

285 - Brandon Antesberger SO Doane

2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Second Team

125 - Evan Shell SO Morningside Fort Collins, Colorado

125 - CaRon Watson SO Briar Cliff Tulsa, Oklahoma

133 - Darien Malone FR Dakota Wesleyan Rapid City, South Dakota

141 - Edrich Nortje SO Hastings South Africa

149 - John Diener SO Morningside Kaukauna, Wisconsin

157 - Thomas Stevenson JR Hastings Wailuku, Hawaii

157 - Taygen Smith SR Hastings Amarillo, Texas

165 - Caleb Connor FR Morningside Papillion, Nebraska

165 - Marcus Urban SR Dakota Wesleyan Plankinton, South Dakota

174 - Michael Scarponi SO Doane Temecula, California

197 - Caleb Shanks JR Briar Cliff Cameron, Missouri

197 - Kasten Grape FR Morningside Columbus, Nebraska

2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Honorable Mention

141 - TJ Beringer FR Jamestown

141 - Noah Styskal SO Morningside

197 - Jeremiah Glise JR Briar Cliff

184 - Garrett Cornwell JR Doane

133 - Mario Ybarra JR Concordia

149 - Breckin Sperling FR Northwestern

