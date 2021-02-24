Beauperthuy named First-Team All-GPAC

Midland Tyson Beauperthuy was named to the First-Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Wrestling squad Wednesday.
Beauperthuy, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, won the GPAC Championship at 184-pounds this past weekend, going 4-0 against the conference’s best. With his placing, he qualified for the NAIA National Championships to be held the first weekend in March in Park City, Kansas. He is 22-1 on the season.
Doane University's Baterdene Boldmaa was named the GPAC Wrestler-of-the-Year, while Morningside College’s Jake Stevenson was named the GPAC Wrestling Coach-of-the-Year after guiding the Mustangs to the GPAC Tournament Championship.
The GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Teams consist of a first and second team of 12 members each and six honorable mention selections.
2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference First-Team
Weight Name Year School
125 - Daniel Vargas JR Doane
133 - Taylor Vasquez SO Morningside
141 - Baterdene Boldmaa JR Doane
149 - Tristan Zamilpa SO Doane
157 - Ben Peters JR Briar Cliff
165 - Chris Paulsen SR Briar Cliff
174 - Jonah Egli SR Morningside
174 - Luke Jenness SO Northwestern
184 - Tyson Beauperthuy FR Midland
197 - Bradley Antesberger FR Doane
285 - Jacob Telles FR Concordia
285 - Brandon Antesberger SO Doane
2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Second Team
125 - Evan Shell SO Morningside Fort Collins, Colorado
125 - CaRon Watson SO Briar Cliff Tulsa, Oklahoma
133 - Darien Malone FR Dakota Wesleyan Rapid City, South Dakota
141 - Edrich Nortje SO Hastings South Africa
149 - John Diener SO Morningside Kaukauna, Wisconsin
157 - Thomas Stevenson JR Hastings Wailuku, Hawaii
157 - Taygen Smith SR Hastings Amarillo, Texas
165 - Caleb Connor FR Morningside Papillion, Nebraska
165 - Marcus Urban SR Dakota Wesleyan Plankinton, South Dakota
174 - Michael Scarponi SO Doane Temecula, California
197 - Caleb Shanks JR Briar Cliff Cameron, Missouri
197 - Kasten Grape FR Morningside Columbus, Nebraska
2021 GPAC Wrestling All-Conference Honorable Mention
141 - TJ Beringer FR Jamestown
141 - Noah Styskal SO Morningside
197 - Jeremiah Glise JR Briar Cliff
184 - Garrett Cornwell JR Doane
133 - Mario Ybarra JR Concordia
149 - Breckin Sperling FR Northwestern