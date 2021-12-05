Beauperthuy places at Doane Open

Midland University’s men’s wrestling team took to the mats at the Conner/Oppenheim Doane Open on Saturday with five wrestlers competing against NAIA and NCAA Division II opponents.

Tyson Beauperthuy had a solid day in the challenging pool of grapplers at 197. Ranked 3rd in the NAIA, he placed 4th at the open, going 3-2. His two losses came to NCAA foes (Cody Donnelly of South Dakota State and Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State) as he remains unbeaten in NAIA bouts. He bested Deandre Rucker of Texas Wesleyan (MD, 13-2), Garavous Kouekabakilaho of Grand View (13-7), and Jaden Davis of Grand View (Fall, 4:13).

At 149, Steven Aranda had a tough draw. He lost his opening match to Camden Baarda of Grand View (10-6) and then fell to Diego Machado of St. Ambrose (5:43).

Kody Hahn had a similar short outing with a pair of losses at 174. He lost to Caleb Swalla of Grand View (MD 14-1) and Brody Kacmarynski of Morningside (10-5).

In the 184 bracket, Connor Rinn lost a pair of bouts via pins. He fell to Trevor Senn of Grand View (2:26) and Brahn Howard of Texas Wesleyan (4:20).

Matt Johnston lost both of his matches in the heavyweight division. He lost a decision to Anthony Caldwell of Fort Hays State (10-4) and fell to Benito Hernandez of Ottawa (4:56).

Midland has one more event lined up for 2021. They’ll host Doane in a conference dual on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Fremont. Action is set to get underway at 7:00 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.

