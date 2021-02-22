Beauperthuy wins GPAC wrestling title

Midland hosted the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Wrestling Championships with wrestlers from nine schools not only competing for conference titles but also for a berth to the NAIA National Championships as well.
Midland’s Tyson Beauperthuy led a group of eight grapplers for the Warriors. The freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado won the 184-poud division, punching his ticket for the national championships next month.
As a team the Warriors placed 7th as Matt Johnston placed 4th, Conner Dalton and Ray Aranda both earned 5th-place finishes, and Kolton Kammeyer placed 6th.
Beauperthuy cruised his way through the field. He opened with a 2:27 pin of Hunter Planansky (Dakota Wesleyan) and a 1:48 pin of Cyrus Marshall (Concordia) on day one. In the semifinal round on Saturday, he won a 16-0 tech. fall over Jake Leicht (Briar Cliff). In the title bout, he once again shutout his opponent, winning 13-0 over Luke Jenness (Northwestern).
After dropping his first bout, a fall in 4:09 to Matthew Wilke (Briar Cliff), Matt Johnston rallied back with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. He won a 6-2 decision over MJ Montgomery (Briar Cliff), a 3-0 decision over Samuel Peterson (Doane), and the pinned Derrell Zagurski (Morningside) to reach the third-place bout. In that match, he fell to Ramiro Varas Macias (Jamestown)
At 141-pounds, Conner Dalton went 2-2 to earn 5th-place. His wins were a 10-1 major decision over Jared Harris (Dakota Wesleyan) and a 4:28 pin of Damion Hart (Doane).
Ray Aranda’s road to 5th-place at 157-pounds featured four wins against two losses. His wins were an opening round 8-5 decision over Blake Pomajzl (Northwestern), a 1:14 pin of teammate Chase Engelhardt, a 21-1 tech fall over Jose Sanchez (Concordia), and a win by medical forfeit over Issiah Burks (Concordia).
Kolton Kammeyer won just one match, an injury default at 2:42 over Bennett Sikkink (Northwestern). Nonetheless, he picked up seven team points along the way.
Other Warriors competing were:
- Steven Aranda (149): 0-2
- Chase Engelhardt (157): 1-2
- Jeshua Castillo (165): 0-2
Up next for Midland will be the NAIA National Championships for Beauperthuy. He will be competing on March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas at Hartman Arena. The official field for each weight division will be announced by the NAIA this week.