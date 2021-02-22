 Skip to main content
Beauperthuy wins GPAC wrestling title
Midland hosted the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Wrestling Championships with wrestlers from nine schools not only competing for conference titles but also for a berth to the NAIA National Championships as well.

Midland’s Tyson Beauperthuy led a group of eight grapplers for the Warriors. The freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado won the 184-poud division, punching his ticket for the national championships next month.

As a team the Warriors placed 7th as Matt Johnston placed 4th, Conner Dalton and Ray Aranda both earned 5th-place finishes, and Kolton Kammeyer placed 6th.

Beauperthuy cruised his way through the field. He opened with a 2:27 pin of Hunter Planansky (Dakota Wesleyan) and a 1:48 pin of Cyrus Marshall (Concordia) on day one. In the semifinal round on Saturday, he won a 16-0 tech. fall over Jake Leicht (Briar Cliff). In the title bout, he once again shutout his opponent, winning 13-0 over Luke Jenness (Northwestern).

After dropping his first bout, a fall in 4:09 to Matthew Wilke (Briar Cliff), Matt Johnston rallied back with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. He won a 6-2 decision over MJ Montgomery (Briar Cliff), a 3-0 decision over Samuel Peterson (Doane), and the pinned Derrell Zagurski (Morningside) to reach the third-place bout. In that match, he fell to Ramiro Varas Macias (Jamestown)

At 141-pounds, Conner Dalton went 2-2 to earn 5th-place. His wins were a 10-1 major decision over Jared Harris (Dakota Wesleyan) and a 4:28 pin of Damion Hart (Doane).

Ray Aranda’s road to 5th-place at 157-pounds featured four wins against two losses. His wins were an opening round 8-5 decision over Blake Pomajzl (Northwestern), a 1:14 pin of teammate Chase Engelhardt, a 21-1 tech fall over Jose Sanchez (Concordia), and a win by medical forfeit over Issiah Burks (Concordia).

Kolton Kammeyer won just one match, an injury default at 2:42 over Bennett Sikkink (Northwestern). Nonetheless, he picked up seven team points along the way.

Other Warriors competing were:

- Steven Aranda (149): 0-2

- Chase Engelhardt (157): 1-2

- Jeshua Castillo (165): 0-2

Up next for Midland will be the NAIA National Championships for Beauperthuy. He will be competing on March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas at Hartman Arena. The official field for each weight division will be announced by the NAIA this week.

