Beauperthuy wins GPAC wrestling title

Midland hosted the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Wrestling Championships with wrestlers from nine schools not only competing for conference titles but also for a berth to the NAIA National Championships as well.

Midland’s Tyson Beauperthuy led a group of eight grapplers for the Warriors. The freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado won the 184-poud division, punching his ticket for the national championships next month.

As a team the Warriors placed 7th as Matt Johnston placed 4th, Conner Dalton and Ray Aranda both earned 5th-place finishes, and Kolton Kammeyer placed 6th.

Beauperthuy cruised his way through the field. He opened with a 2:27 pin of Hunter Planansky (Dakota Wesleyan) and a 1:48 pin of Cyrus Marshall (Concordia) on day one. In the semifinal round on Saturday, he won a 16-0 tech. fall over Jake Leicht (Briar Cliff). In the title bout, he once again shutout his opponent, winning 13-0 over Luke Jenness (Northwestern).