Minot State doubled up Midland University in women's hockey Friday night at Sidner Ice Arena.
The Beavers outscored MU 3-1 and held on to improve to 15-3-0 on the season.
Minot State opened the scoring in the first period when Jensen Smigelsky scored 13 minutes into the game. Tieryn Arens answered for Midland (15-13-0) about 5 minutes later to tie the game heading into the first intermission.
MSU scored the next three goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead near the midway point of the second period. Camryn Clyne scored 2:45 into the period, Alisha O'Hara scored on a feed from Bryanna Bergeron 3 minutes later and Bergeron scored on a feed from O'Hara 8:50 into the second.
Allison Conybear stopped the scoring streak with an unassisted goal for Midland with under 4 minutes remaining in the period.
Ensley Fendelet scored two goals for the Beavers in the third around a Margaret Marcotte goal with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
McKenna Gehner suffered the loss in net making 23 saves. Joran Ivanco stopped 26 for MSU.
The two teams face off again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sidner.
MINOT STATE 6, MIDLAND 3
|Minot State
|1
|3
|2
|--
|6
|Midland
|1
|1
|1
|--
|3
SCORING
First Period--1, MS – Jensen Smigelsky (Bryanna Bergeron), 12:58; 2, MU – Tieryn Arens (Savannah Wright, Kamryn Hayhurst), 17:43.
Second Period--3, MS – Camryn Clyne (Clarissa Lewis), 2:45; 4, MS – Alisha OHara (Bryanna Bergeron), 5:38; 5, MS – Bryanna Bergeron (Alisha OHara), 8:50; 6, MU – Allison Conybear (Unassisted), 16:36.
Third Period--7, MS – Ensley Fendelet (Unassisted), 3:49; 8, MU – Margaret Marcotte (Mackenzie Bertolas), 10:29; 9, MS – Ensley Fendelet (Clarissa Lewis , Camryn Clyne), 11:47.
Penalties--Midland 4 (8:00), Minot State 5 (10:00).
Goalies--MS, Jordan Ivanco (29 shots-26 saves), 60:00, MU, Mckenna Gehner (29-23), 60:00.