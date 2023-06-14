The Fremont Moo nearly blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning, but survived 11-10, thanks to a wild pitch, against the Spearfish Sasquatch in the first game of the series Tuesday night.

The Moo plated three runs in the bottom of the first to set the early tone Christian Hobbs got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Andrew Kirchener did the same. Then, Tyler Harrington hit a 3-1 pitch off Spearfish starter Lance Schaaf over the fence in left-center field for a three run home run, to make it 3-0, Fremont.

The Sasquatch would score three of their own, however, in the top of the second.

Fremont recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Henry Hayman led off with a single, then Sammy Contacos reached on a walk. Two batters later, Hobbs singled, to load the bases.

Neil Jansen, in his second at-bat in a Moo uniform, launched a grand slam over the center field fence to give Fremont a 7-3 advantage.

Spearfish got a run back in the top of the fifth.

The Moo added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Blake Tablazon led off with a double, then Christian Hobbs doubled, driving in Tablazon, to make it 8-4.

Two batters later, Andrew Kirchener, making his Moo debut, hit a two-run shot off reliever Cobey Gorrell, to right field, making it 10-4.

Spearfish set up their ninth inning rally with a solo home run in the eight—as part of the eight hits to leave the yard Tuesday night.

In the ninth, Fremont went to Trey Nichols to close out the contest only for the Sasquatch to knock around the Midland product for five runs, tying the game at 10.

Darius Blasingane put out the fire with a strikeout to preserve the tie.

Fremont took advantage of three Sasquatch errors to ward off extra innings.

Ben Swails reached on an error then swiped second base. The Spearfish throw down to second skipped into centerfield, allowing the Iowa product to move up 90 more feet.

Swails took the final 90 feet on a passed ball to seal the victory.

Marco Ibarra went six innings as the starter for Fremont, scattering eight hits and four runs on seven strikeouts to one walk.

Jasa went two frames in his first appearance as a Moo, allowing one hit—a home run—while striking out three.