Ben Swails launched a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Fremont Moo a 4-3 walk-off win over the Oahe Zap Tuesday night in the series opener.

Tyler Harrington started the ninth inning rally with a single before Tyman Long sent a double down the left field line to put the tying run 90 feet away and the go-ahead run on second base.

Swails swatted the fourth pitch of the at-bat to right field. The Zap right fielder Joey Collbaugh misplayed the pop fly, which nestled just inside the foul line upon its descent to earth, allowing Harrington and Braden Sweet, who came on to pinch run for Long, to score and give Fremont the win in the inaugural meeting between the two teams.

Oahe started the scoring in the top of the third, stealing a run during a rundown between first and second.

The Moo countered in the bottom half of the inning with its first run. Henry Hayman drove in Christian Hobbs, who reach on a walk, with an RBI single.

A bases loaded walk issued to Josh Blount in the bottom of the sixth gave Fremont its first lead of the night at 2-1.

The lead lasted until the top of the eight when the Zap scratched across a pair of runs to go up 3-2 and set up Swails heroics.

Darius Blasingane picked up the win in relief, tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Moo starter Marco Ibarra went six innings before turning the game over to Kyle Van Hill. Ibarra allowed four hits while striking out two and walking two.

Van Hill was tagged for two hits and two runs, neither earned, and stuck out one.