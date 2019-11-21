The manager who led the Fremont Moo to a playoff berth during their inaugural season of 2019 will be back in the dugout for 2020.
Shea Bennett will return for his second season, Moo managing owner Chad Miller announced on Wednesday. The Moo finished with a 32-32 record, including a 20-14 mark in the second half to finish second in the Clark Division of the Expedition League.
Bennett is a former pitcher for Midland University, where Miller serves as head coach. The Arizona native is also an assistant coach for Miller with the Warriors.
“I am extremely excited that the Fremont Moo are going to be returning for its second year in the Expedition League and that I will get to be a part of it again,” Bennett said. “Our first year was a really good learning experience for everyone involved and we hope to improve upon that this summer.”
Bennett said the Moo’s success in the second half only whetted the appetite for the program to continue to get better.
“We had some success toward the end of the summer in our first season and ended up playing into a playoff spot, however, we are looking to exceed those expectations this summer and have big goals,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to bring in the combination of highest character and most talented group of players to give the city of Fremont the best fan experience possible. I know with the ownership and staff we have, along with the support of the community and the awesome host families that are involved with the Moo, that goal will be achieved.”
Miller said he his happy to have Bennett back as manager.
“He did a tremendous job leading the team to the playoffs during our first season,“ he said. “He was instrumental in compiling a roster of not only great baseball players, but even better people that represented the Moo very well. Coach Bennett will be able to provide some continuity as we continue to work towards putting together a championship caliber roster for the 2020 campaign.”
The Expedition League, featuring collegiate players, had 10 teams compete in the 2019 season, including two squads in North Dakota, three in South Dakota, three in Nebraska, one in Wyoming, and one in Brandon, Manitoba.