Fremont Bergan honored its 12th-graders during Senior Night Thursday with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 win over Concordia.
"Senior Night is always a very special night for our volleyball group, not only for the coaching staff and seniors, but a chance for the underclassmen to organize and honor the leaders of the team," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "It is a time to celebrate the relationships that these young ladies have created and to honor their legacy."
One of those seniors, Kaia McIntyre, had 31 set assists, 18 points, four ace serves and nine digs. Fellow 12th-grader Allie DeGroff had nine kills, two aces, two blocks and 15 digs.
Hannah Frost contributed eight kills and a block while Lauren Baker finished with nine kills, five blocks and five kills. Emma Walz added six kills and Kennedy Bacon recorded three blocks and three kills.
"Overall, I was pleased with our performance tonight," Wewel said. "However, we still have a lot of work to do on serving more aggressively, attacking more aggressively and passing more effectively to Kaia. Simple passes to the setter need to improve."
The win improves Bergan to 24-11 on the season.
"I'm so grateful that we can have some practice time so that we can polish these skills as we head to subdistricts at the end of October," Wewel said.
Wewel was pleased the Lady Knights performed well on a special night.
"Kaia, Hannah, Megan (Demuth), Emma, Allie and Alexis (Woods) bring so many different personalities into the group dynamics," she said of the seniors. "They are all really special people and our coaching staff and players will dearly miss these girls."
Addi Gilfry had 17 points as Bergan defeated Concordia 27-25, 25-22 in the junior varsity match.
Bergan will play Tuesday night at Tekamah-Herman.