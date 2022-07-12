Big Sticks even series with Moo

The Badland Big Sticks evened the five-game series with the Fremont Moo Monday with a 10-5 win, a reversal of Fremont’s win Saturday.

The Moo are now 7-3 in the second half of the season and 23-16 overall. Badlands moves to 6-5 in the second half and 23-16 overall.

Fremont struck first in the top of the opening frame, capitalizing on a Big Stick error on a Zane Skansi ground ball.

The Big Sticks took the lead for good in the bottom half of the first, plating three runs would take the lead for good in the bottom of that inning with three runs.

Badlands added a run in the second, sixth and the eighth in addition to a pair of runs in both the third and fifth frames.

Fremont got two runs back in the third to briefly close the gap to a run, 4-3.

Skansi sparked the mini-rally, plating a pair with a fielder’s choice and an error that brought in Ben Higdon and Evan Rowe.

Skansi continued his hot streak in the ninth, blasting a two-run home run, his fourth-straight game with a home run, in the ninth to set the final score.

Marco Ibarra was charged with his first loss of the season for the Moo going four innings, allowing six runs on ten hits, and striking out two.

Fremont, after a 10 hour bus ride home, will open a three-game series with the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.