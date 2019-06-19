The Badlands Big Sticks used an eighth-inning rally to down the Fremont Moo 8-5 on Tuesday night at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Moo while the Big Sticks improved to 20-5.
The game was tied at 4 in the eighth when Bryson Ford of Badlands tripled. After an intentional walk to Mason Schwellenbach, Conner VanCleave singled to knock in the go-ahead run.
The Moo employed a shift against VanCleave during his plate appearances, leaving a hole where the shortstop is normally positioned. The strategy worked the first two times as VanCleave ground out and struck out.
"I thought that was our best positioning to try and get him out," Moo coach Shea Bennett said. "He just took one off the end of the bat and found a hole."
Fremont starter James Scurto allowed two runs in the first inning, but faced only the minimum number of batters in the next three innings. He pitched a complete game and allowed eight runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out two.
Bennett said he liked the way Scurto, a Midland University pitcher, competed.
"He made a lot of big pitches," he said. "He worked down in the zone and mixed speeds like he always does. I thought he kept their hitters off-balance."
The Moo struck in the sixth. Luke White singled and moved to third on a Brock Reller single that was misplayed for an error putting runners at second and third. Jack Simonsen, a North Dakota State product, singled to tie it at 2.
The Big Sticks answered with two runs, including one on a Schwellenbach RBI ground out to go up 4-2 in the bottom of the inning.
The Moo didn't go away quietly. White connected for a two-run home run off of reliever Michael Reddick to knot the score in the top of the eighth. That set the stage for VanCleave's go-ahead RBI.
The Moo tacked on a run in the ninth against reliever Dallas Bryan, but it wasn't enough.
The Moo were scheduled to open a two-game series on Wednesday night against the Hub City Hotshots in Aberdeen, S.D.