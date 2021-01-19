Blaha's hat-trick helps Midland split road trip

The Midland men's hockey team split its first weekend road series of the new year with Maryville University, winning game one 4-2 before taking a 5-1 loss on Saturday.

Kolten Wright got things going in the opening period Friday as he deposited the puck past the Saints’ keeper after a pass from Ondrej Blaha and Ryan Donovan. After a pair of Maryville goals, Blaha would go on a personal three-goal run to close out the scoring and complete his first collegiate hat trick.

He scored his first at the 6:22 mark to even the score at 2-2 off a pass from Wright.

Three minutes later he found the back of the net once again, this time unassisted. That would prove to be the game-winning goal as the team played the next 30 minutes without a score.

Blaha’s third goal of the night came with just 58 seconds on the clock with an empty net to seal the Warriors’ fifth win of the season.

Angus Laing played all 60 minutes in net for Midland, saving 26 shots while allowing a pair of goals.

On Saturday, the Warriors saw their clean sheet and vacancy in the penalty box come to an end. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period they accumulated six penalties in the second and fell down 4-0 on the scoreboard.