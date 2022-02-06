Both Warrior swim programs finish runner-up at KCAC meet

The Midland men's and women's swimming teams each earned runner-up finishes on Saturday, the final day of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship meet.

The women came into the day in second and held off the field while men used a strong final swim to vault over rival Morningside into second place. Olivet Nazarene earned the team titles for the men and women.

On the men's side, Scott Cain and Zander Livingston shared the KCAC Male Swimmer of the Year honors. Livingston also took home the KCAC Freshman Male Swimmer of the Year.

Cain asserted his dominance in the freestyle swims, where he won every individual championship race. He completed the sweep of the 50-yard (20.37), 100-yard (44.81), and 200-yard (1:41.29).

Livingston showed what the Warriors have to look forward to for the next three years, as he picked up a hat-trick of medals as well. He won the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.14), the 100-yard breaststroke (55.53), and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:00.88).

Jeremi Aubin took the 400-yard IM title with a time of 4:07.94 to help the Warriors to a second-place finish.

Annamarie Lowary won a pair of individual conference titles for the women through the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.85) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.250).

Midland will now begin to ramp up their training as they look forward to the NAIA National Championships in a month’s time. The final meet of the season will be on March 2-5 in Columbus, Georgia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0