Bowlers compete in large tournament
View Comments
spotlight top story

Bowlers compete in large tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Midland University’s women’s and men’s bowling teams both competed in the 51st Annual Hoosier Classic over the weekend.

The Warriors were joined by 64 other women’s teams and 77 other men’s teams in one of their largest competitions of the season.

The bowlers took to the lanes beginning on Saturday with six games of individual competition. Tyler Hunter and Brittney Schnicke paced the Warriors. Hunter finished 13th with an average of 215.5 while Schnicke bowled a 201.2 average.

On Sunday, the day began with 15 games of Baker by all the teams which was used for bracket qualifying. The Midland women barely missed out on bracket play as they finished 9th with a total of 8418, 42 pins behind the last spot. The men’s team saw its tournament end with a 14th place ranking after Baker play with a total of 8783.

Midland will now prepare for the USBC Team Sectionals to be held March 13-15. The Warrior will learn their site at the end of the month as there are four regional sites that feed into the USBC Nationals which are held the second weekend of April. Potential sites for the sectional event include Stratford, New Jersey; Smyrna, Tennessee; Addison, Illinois; and Dallas, Texas.

+2 
Tyler Hunter

Hunter
+2 
Brittney Schnicke

Schnicke
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Midland men hold off Doane
College Sports

Midland men hold off Doane

  • Updated

CRETE – Midland University’s men’s basketball team took care of business, and the ball, on Wednesday night to win its second straight game and…

MU women win third straight
College Sports

MU women win third straight

  • Updated

CRETE – Midland University’s women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games after a 70-65 decision over Doane University Wed…

+2
Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
College Sports

Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two defensive players for the Ohio State University football team have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the sexual assault of a woman. Amir I. Riep, 21, and Jahsen L. Wint, 21, were charged late Tuesday by Columbus police with rape and kidnapping in warrants issued for their arrest. Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News