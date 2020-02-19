Bowlers compete in large tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Midland University’s women’s and men’s bowling teams both competed in the 51st Annual Hoosier Classic over the weekend.

The Warriors were joined by 64 other women’s teams and 77 other men’s teams in one of their largest competitions of the season.

The bowlers took to the lanes beginning on Saturday with six games of individual competition. Tyler Hunter and Brittney Schnicke paced the Warriors. Hunter finished 13th with an average of 215.5 while Schnicke bowled a 201.2 average.

On Sunday, the day began with 15 games of Baker by all the teams which was used for bracket qualifying. The Midland women barely missed out on bracket play as they finished 9th with a total of 8418, 42 pins behind the last spot. The men’s team saw its tournament end with a 14th place ranking after Baker play with a total of 8783.

Midland will now prepare for the USBC Team Sectionals to be held March 13-15. The Warrior will learn their site at the end of the month as there are four regional sites that feed into the USBC Nationals which are held the second weekend of April. Potential sites for the sectional event include Stratford, New Jersey; Smyrna, Tennessee; Addison, Illinois; and Dallas, Texas.

