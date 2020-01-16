Midland University lost a men's Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball game Nov. 27 at Hastings. On Wednesday night, it was the Broncos' turn to pick up a road win at MU.
Bennington native Bart Hiscock scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Broncos to a 90-70 victory at the Wikert Event Center. The win improves Hastings to 10-10 overall, including 3-7 in the league. MU falls to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in the GPAC.
The Broncos hit 34 of 62 shots from the field (54.8 percent), compared to 43.1 percent (25 of 88) for MU. Hastings outrebounded the Warriors 35-25.
“We had a really tough night all the way around,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “This will be a great game to learn and grow from as we continue to move forward.”
Midland jumped to an 11-2 lead behind 3-point baskets by Kylan Smallwood, Bowen Sandquist and Laurence Merritt, but the Broncos responded with a 15-2 scoring run to take the lead. The Broncos also used a 10-3 surge to end the half and go up 43-33 at the break.
Hiscock scored 18 points in the second half to help the Broncos lead by as many as 22 points.
Smallwood led Midland with 17 points. Sandquist added 16 while Jake Rueschhoff recorded 15. Laurence Merritt had seven points and four assists while Hunter Mengel contributed eight points and five rebounds.
Brendan Lipovsky had 12 points and three assists for the Broncos. Zach Kitten finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Shane Chamberlain Karson Gansebom came off the bench to score nine and eight points, respectively.
Drake believes the Warriors can learn from the setback.
“Nothing changes from what I believe about our guys and the positive trajectory they have shown this season,” he said. “I have great faith that out guys will respond to this tough game the right way.”
Midland will host seventh-ranked Dakota Wesleyan at 4 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers defeated the Warriors 85-65 on Nov. 16 in Mitchell, S.D. The Midland women will play DWU at 2 p.m.