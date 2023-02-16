Hastings college pulled away from Midland in the second half to hand the Warriors an 80-60 loss Wednesday night.

“We struggled tonight shooting the ball, and in the second half, we really struggled to get stops," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "The defense has to travel, and tonight it didn't."

After a few back-and-forth baskets, the Broncos went on a 9-0 scoring stretch led by Grady Corrigan, who had 15 first-half points.

At the 10:18 mark of the first period, the Warriors fought back with a 9-2 run backed by Jake Orr and Dominic Humm who combined for 20 points in the first half.

The two teams matched each other with 14 made field goals in the first. The Warriors used 14 points off turnovers compared to Hastings’ 6 to bridge the gap of a 61 to 42 shooting percentage in favor of the home team. At the break, the Broncos held a one-possession lead, 35-32.

Out of the locker rooms, Hastings stepped on the gas and rarely looked back for the final 20 minutes. They went on a 23-8 run to extend their lead to 20 within the first seven minutes. Reggie Thomas scored eight in the run, including six straight points.

Midland answered with a 10-2 run, cutting the lead to a dozen, but couldn't get the stops it needed to make Hastings nervous in the final minutes.

A 14-3 run by the home team put the game out of reach.

Orr had a team-high in points and rebounds on the night with 17 and seven for Midland. Humm was right behind him in double figures with 13 points, coming off the bench.

Midland struggled to make shots on the night, going 23-for-58 (39.7%) from the floor. Hastings went 30-for-45 (66.7%), including a blistering 16-for-22 (72.7%) in the second half.

Midland (10-17, 4-15 GPAC) will step on the hardwood for the final time this season against No. 25-ranked Morningside (20-6, 14-5 GPAC) in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday.

Tip-off will begin at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Allee Gym.